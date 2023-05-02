ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal announces results of its General Meetings

2 May 2023, 15:15 CET



The Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting ('General Meetings') of shareholders of ArcelorMittal ('the Company') held today in Luxembourg approved all resolutions by a strong majority.

Over 75% of the voting rights were represented at the General Meetings. The detailed results of the votes will be posted shortly on www.arcelormittal.com under 'Investors > Equity Investors > Shareholders' meetings > General Meetings of shareholders, 2 May 2023' where the full documentation regarding the General Meetings is available.

In particular, the shareholders:

Approved the distribution of a dividend of US$0.44 per share;





Re-elected Mr. Lakshmi N. Mittal, Mr. Aditya Mittal, Mr. Etienne Schneider and elected Mrs. Patricia Barbizet as directors of ArcelorMittal, for a term of three years each;





Approved the decision to cancel shares and to consequently reduce the issued share capital following the cancellation of shares repurchased under its share buyback program as required.





