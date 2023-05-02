AB "Ignitis grupe" will conclude EUR 225 million financing agreement with MUFG Bank

AB "Ignitis grupe" (hereinafter - the Group) informs that on 2 May April 2023 the Management Board of the Group approved the intention to conclude financing agreement of EUR 225 million (hereinafter - the Agreement) with MUFG Bank (Europe) N.V. and MUFG Bank (Europe) N.V. Germany Branch (hereinafter - MUFG bank).

The Agreement concludes two credit facilities of EUR 150 million (hereinafter - the Trade finance facility) and EUR 75 million (hereinafter - the Term loan). The Trade finance facility is uncommitted and could be used for cash advances and/or issuing letters of credit. The Term Loan is committed and is concluded for a term of 24 months. Both to be used to manage working capital needs of the Group.

The Agreement does not include additional measures ensuring the fulfilment of obligations.

The Agreement will be signed in the upcoming days, the Group will not inform about its signing in a separate material event notice.

For more information please contact:

Arturas Ketlerius

Head of Corporate Communications at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

+370 620 76076