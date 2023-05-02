Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Dienstagmorgen: Diese Aktie vor massiver Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 657892 | ISIN: JP3902900004 | Ticker-Symbol: MFZ
Tradegate
02.05.23
11:30 Uhr
5,677 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6555,73216:03
5,6745,76216:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.05.2023 | 15:06
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AB "Ignitis grupe" will conclude EUR 225 million financing agreement with MUFG Bank

AB "Ignitis grupe" (hereinafter - the Group) informs that on 2 May April 2023 the Management Board of the Group approved the intention to conclude financing agreement of EUR 225 million (hereinafter - the Agreement) with MUFG Bank (Europe) N.V. and MUFG Bank (Europe) N.V. Germany Branch (hereinafter - MUFG bank).

The Agreement concludes two credit facilities of EUR 150 million (hereinafter - the Trade finance facility) and EUR 75 million (hereinafter - the Term loan). The Trade finance facility is uncommitted and could be used for cash advances and/or issuing letters of credit. The Term Loan is committed and is concluded for a term of 24 months. Both to be used to manage working capital needs of the Group.

The Agreement does not include additional measures ensuring the fulfilment of obligations.

The Agreement will be signed in the upcoming days, the Group will not inform about its signing in a separate material event notice.

For more information please contact:

Arturas Ketlerius
Head of Corporate Communications at Ignitis Group
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
+370 620 76076


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.