Bumper: The US States Expected to See the Most Teen Driver-Related Fatalities This Summer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / As teenagers celebrate prom, graduation ceremonies and summer school breaks, highway safety officials prepare for a more grim season - the "100 deadliest days' for teen driver-related traffic fatalities. Young drivers (defined by the NHTSA as between the ages of 15 to 20) are statistically more likely than other age groups to be involved in fatal accidents and as we enter the summer months, Bumper, the go-to for low-cost vehicle history reports and a platform for buying, selling and owning a vehicle, analyzed traffic fatalities to estimate which states have a higher likelihood of teen driver-related deaths.





"Every year brings a new wave of teen drivers to U.S. roadways, many of whom will soon be hitting the road for various celebrations and travel plans, potentially putting themselves and others on the road at risk," said Kerry Sherin, Senior PR & Data Studies Manager at Bumper.

"We hope this will raise awareness about the risks associated with teen driving and encourage parents, educators, and policymakers to take action to improve teen driver education and promote safe driving habits," said Sherin.

Bumper found Wyoming has the highest percentage of teen driver-related fatalities in the summer months - more than half of all teenage driving deaths happen between the months of June through September. Still, no state is immune from the summertime rise in fatal teen accidents: On average nationwide, 37.5% of state teen driving deaths happen during the summer months. "And when teen drivers cause fatal accidents, most often the victims are also young people - from 2019 through 2021, 55.6% of victims were 20 years old or younger.

Bumper used historical accident data from the National Highways Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Federal Highway Administration and 2022 fatality estimates from the National Safety Council (NSC) to determine its findings on teen roadway deaths.

States with the highest percentage of teen driver-related fatalities during summer months*

State Percent of fatalities June-September Wyoming 56.5% Delaware 47.5% Minnesota 47.4% Montana 45.9% South Dakota 44.6% North Dakota 44.4% Connecticut 43.8% Alaska 42.9% Washington 42.4% Pennsylvania 42.2%

*Based on historical data from the NHTSA and 2022 fatality estimates from NSC.

States with the lowest percentage of teen driver-related fatalities during summer months*

State Percent of fatalities June-September Florida 31.0% Maine 31.9% Kansas 32.5% Hawaii 33.3% Kentucky 33.7% Arizona 34.1% Georgia 34.7% West Virginia 34.7% Texas 35.2% Indiana 35.4%

*Based on historical data from the NHTSA and 2022 fatality estimates from NSC.

Methodology

Bumper examined 2019-2021 accident data from the National Highways Traffic Safety Administration and 2022 fatality estimates from the National Safety Council to determine its findings. The number of licensed drivers came from 2021 Federal Highway Administration data. While we use teenage and young drivers interchangeably in the study, the NHTSA defines young drivers as between the ages of 15 and 20.

