CogniSure and Innoveo Announce Strategic Partnership for Commercial Underwriting Transformation

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSIWRE / May 2, 2023 / CogniSure AI, a leading provider of insurance document extraction and analytics solution provider, has entered into a partnership with market-leading no-code platform provider, Innoveo, to drive underwriting efficiencies and pricing accuracy for commercial insurers.

CogniSure's Submission Insights platform unlocks understandings trapped in unstructured documents such as loss runs, applications, schedules, and SOVs - in real time with high accuracy levels. The enhanced submission data output is integrated into Innoveo's Digital Underwriting Workbench accelerator that automates underwriting workflows to deliver a frictionless and end-to-end digital experience for underwriters.

This partnership thus combines the power of two revolutionary technologies - the no-code capabilities of Innoveo with the AI-powered automation capabilities of CogniSure. The pre-built integration between CogniSure and Innoveo will help insurers cut down the time and cost of processing submissions and boost underwriting capacity while allowing underwriters to focus on risk analysis and decision-making.

"We are excited to partner with Innoveo who is committed to the cause of improving time to value and innovation for the insurance industry. We are thoroughly impressed by their no-code capabilities, and I believe the unique combination of our solutions will maximize value for commercial insurers driving superior underwriting outcomes," said Sai Raman, Founder & CEO, CogniSure.

"Innoveo's Digital Underwriting Workbench integrated with CogniSure's Submission Insights platform is a great example of the Insurtech ecosystem at work," said Thiru Sivasubramanian, Chief Solutions Officer, Innoveo. "The integrated offering is truly a winning proposition for Commercial Insurers as it accelerates digitization through trained ML models and enhances efficiency of submission intake and underwriting for the industry."

About Innoveo

We believe you can build modern applications that deliver digital experiences and drive business growth without having to write any custom code. That's why it's our mission to empower enterprises in complex and regulated industries to re-imagine application development by enabling them to be connected, innovative, quick, and nimble. Backed by leading investors including Everstone Capital and Paulson & Co, Innoveo's cloud-based, AI-enabled no-code platform is currently in production globally at over 30 industry leaders across insurance, financial services, healthcare, and real estate. With Innoveo, you'll get the solutions and industry expertise you want, plus a little extra: a thoughtful, no-nonsense experience delivered with a refreshing dose of honesty. For more information, visit: www.innoveo.com.

About CogniSure AI

CogniSure helps commercial lines companies to transform unstructured insurance documents into actionable insights. Its deep learning algorithms accurately extract, normalize, validate, and analyze data from documents to develop insights that will enhance risk decision-making capabilities, improve customer experience and prevent losses. For more details, please visit www.cognisure.ai.

