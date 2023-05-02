Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.05.2023
Breaking News am Dienstagmorgen: Diese Aktie vor massiver Neubewertung?
PR Newswire
02.05.2023 | 15:48
105 Leser
EQ Europe: Researchers predict whether AI can take over everything

STOCKHOLM, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- No, according to researchers, AI lacks empathy and genuine emotions. A 2019 study predicted that when AI is here, EQ will go from "nice to have" to "must-have".

Investing in EQ has been shown to provide up to 440% ROI in 3 years, i.e. 64% calculated on an annual basis*.

Do not underestimate the power of emotions.

There is no doubt that companies and organizations become more successful by measuring and developing emotional intelligence (EQ) among their leaders and employees. The World Economic Forum lists EQ as one of the most important and in-demand competencies companies will seek. In May 2019, the United Nations held a conference on EQ as a key to conflict resolution. The Human Capital Institute published a study that highlighted the importance of including EQ in leadership training, and further research studies show that EQ is the key to survival as AI takes over and more jobs disappear.

Margareta Sjölund, Ph.D., chief psychologist and founder of EQ Europe and Kandidata Asia.

https://eqeurope.com/blog/eq-the-most-important-and-in-demand-competency-in-the-coming-years

Please contact us if your team, management group, or company is interested in tailored EQ programs or lectures for your kick-off event.

For more information, please contact Jenny Westergård, CEO of Europe, at jenny@eqeurope.com or

+46 (0)70 763 30 11

www.eqeurope.com

*Capgemini, Research Institute

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eq-europe-researchers-predict-whether-ai-can-take-over-everything-301813273.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
