U.S. Bank Announces Partnership With Meta Prosper

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / U.S. Bank announced it is teaming up with Meta Prosper, Meta's Asian Pacific Islander community support program, to provide financial literacy resources and programming to support Asian small businesses during Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month and Small Business Month.

"U.S. Bank is excited to partner with Meta Prosper to offer additional financial resources to support Asian-owned small businesses," said Carl Jordan, executive vice president, California small business and branch banking for U.S. Bank. "We know that many small businesses face prominent gaps, including access to information, connections, and capital. We are focused on providing our tools and resources to help these Asian small business owners so they can grow and thrive."

U.S. Bank is also a member of the US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation (USPAACC), which works to open doors and connect businesses to contract, professional and educational opportunities to Asian Americans and their partners in corporations, government, nonprofit organizations and the small minority and diverse-owned business community. USPAACC is an active partner with Meta Prosper.

"Today's announcement of the partnership between U.S. Bank and Meta Prosper to provide financial resources that will help Asian American-owned businesses grow and succeed is fantastic news, especially as we celebrate Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month and Small Business Month," said USPAACC National President and CEO Susan Au Allen. "Asian American-owned businesses were among the hardest hit during the pandemic, so ensuring that they have expanded access to capital and connections is critical for their future success. USPAACC applauds this collaboration, and we are proud to have U.S. Bank and Meta as our members."

This summer, look for U.S. Bank at 626 Night Market in Arcadia (July 7-9) and Pleasanton (July 29-30). At these events, U.S. Bank will highlight small businesses in the area, have small business bankers on-hand to answer questions and provide fun giveaways. Additionally, U.S. Bank will also be working with social influencers and content creators to deliver financial education content and resources via the Meta Platform to Asian small business owners.

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 77,000 employees and $682 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. Union Bank, consisting primarily of retail banking branches on the West Coast, joined U.S. Bancorp in 2022. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies. Learn more at usbank.com/about .

Meta Prosper is Meta's Asian Pacific Islander community support program, dedicated to driving visibility for diverse API voices, building economic opportunity, and creating social equity for the API community. Meta Prosper provides in-language training content, workshops, year-round events and advocacy to support and amplify API small businesses, creators and nonprofits. Follow Meta Prosper on Instagram and Facebook, and visit our website for trainings, news and updates.

