Modulate, Inc.: CLTX Gaming and Modulate Team Up to Promote Sportsmanship in Online Gaming

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / CLTX Gaming, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Boston Celtics, and Modulate, a company offering a moderation tool designed to help create positive communities for online gamers. The two organizations will work together to promote online sportsmanship and more inclusive environments for online gaming.

CLTX Gaming, a member team in the NBA 2K League, engages with the Boston community via initiatives like the Jr. CLTX Academy, a first-of-its-kind program for youth designed to foster teamwork, sportsmanship, and knowledge needed to pursue a career in gaming.

Modulate is the developer of ToxMod, the proactive, voice-native moderation solution designed to empower community teams to make informed decisions and protect players from harassment, toxic behavior, or more insidious harm. ToxMod triages voice chat to flag toxicity and enables moderators to respond proactively and in real-time, with the goal of protecting players of all ages against harassment.

With Modulate as the presenting partner, CLTX Gaming will launch a digital content series highlighting the importance of sportsmanship in gaming.

"It's a priority that we help use our platform to bring awareness to toxicity in online games and to promote a more positive gaming environment and Modulate is the perfect partner to support that goal," said Jim Ferris, Managing Director of CLTX Gaming. "With our shared vision and dedication to promoting sportsmanship and community, our partnership is designed to have a broad, positive impact on the gaming community."

"We're excited to partner with CLTX Gaming and promote the importance of community and sportsmanship in esports," said Mike Pappas, CEO of Modulate. "Most competitive gaming communities value digital sportsmanship, but often lack the structure, role models and leadership necessary to help educate kids about that mindset. This program aims to bridge the gap through engaging content and enrichment sessions."

About CLTX Gaming

As the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Boston Celtics, CLTX Gaming is one of 25 member teams competing in the 2023 NBA 2K League season. CLTX Gaming's 5-player roster competes as unique avatars, in both 5-on-5 and 3-on-3 modes across a mix of regular season games, tournaments, and playoffs. The 2023 NBA 2K League Season runs from March 8, 2023 through August 5, 2023, with weekly matchups streamed live on Twitch.tv/NBA2KLeague.

For more information about CLTX Gaming visit CLTXGaming.com.

About Modulate

Modulate builds intelligent voice technology that combats online toxicity and elevates the health and safety of online communities. ToxMod, Modulate's proactive voice moderation platform, empowers community teams to make informed decisions and protect players from harassment, toxic behavior, or more insidious harms - without having to rely on ineffective player reports. ToxMod is the only voice-native moderation solution available today and has processed millions of hours of audio for AAA game studios, indie developers, and console platforms alike. Modulate's advanced machine learning frameworks have helped customers protect tens of millions of players against online toxicity to ensure safe and inclusive spaces for everyone.

Visit Modulate at https://www.modulate.ai to learn more.

Contact:

Mark Nolan

Modulate

mark.nolan@modulate.ai

SOURCE: Modulate, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/752281/CLTX-Gaming-and-Modulate-Team-Up-to-Promote-Sportsmanship-in-Online-Gaming