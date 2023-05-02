Lynx MD: Lynx.MD Partners with Prometheus Laboratories and Gastro Health to Leverage Medical Data Intelligence Platform for Inflammatory Bowel Disease Research

Researchers Seek To Identify and Establish New Standards of Care

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Lynx.MD, a leading medical data intelligence platform, today announced a new partnership with Prometheus Laboratories Inc. ("Prometheus") and Gastro Health to securely unite real-world clinical data for retrospective analysis of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) biologic treatment. The partnership will bring together 10-years of de-identified IBD clinical laboratory data and patient data, using the Lynx Trusted Data Environment, to research and demonstrate the value of the Prometheus Anser® IFX therapeutic drug monitoring test to improve patient clinical outcomes and reduce overall healthcare costs in IBD patient management.

According to the Centers for Disease Control up to 3.1 million Americans have been diagnosed with some form of IBD, a chronic inflammatory disease affecting the gastrointestinal tract. The ongoing symptoms and potential complications can pose a significant impact on a patient's quality of life and create a significant healthcare cost burden. Tumor Necrosis Factor inhibitors, such as infliximab (IFX), are often used to treat IBD but unfortunately, up to 40% of patients lose response to these agents over time, payers and patients respectively bearing the financial cost and physical burden of ineffective therapies. Therapeutic drug monitoring has been shown to cost-effectively improve drug persistence and improve patient outcomes.

"Our partnership with Lynx.MD and Gastro Health enable us to access one of the largest IBD real-world data repositories available," said Patricia Vasquez, Senior Vice President, Commercial and Corporate Development at Prometheus Laboratories. "We believe that the ability to securely combine de-identified clinical laboratory data with an extensive repository of clinical practice data will allow us to gain valuable insights into the real-world clinical utility of Anser IFX as a precision medicine tool and its effectiveness in improving patient outcomes."

Gastro Health, one of the largest gastroenterology practices in the United States, will provide access to a Real-World Data (RWD) repository of over 3 million unique patients from more than 400 GI physicians, making it one of the largest RWD sets for IBD. "By providing secure access to this rich repository of IBD data this partnership creates the opportunity to inform patient care not just for our own patients but for the broader IBD population worldwide, potentially improving treatment options and outcomes for countless individuals," said Joseph Garcia, CEO of Gastro Health.

"We are proud to partner with Prometheus Laboratories and Gastro Health in this important area of clinical research," said Omer Dror, CEO and co-founder, Lynx.MD. "This collaboration will help advance the understanding of the effectiveness of therapeutic drug monitoring and its impact on patient outcomes in real-world settings, which can lead to improved treatment options for patients with IBD and other autoimmune diseases."

With advanced privacy technology, the Lynx.MD platform enables researchers to work with real-world patient data, both unstructured and structured, while staying compliant with GDPR and HIPAA regulations. The platform empowers researchers to combine real-world clinical data from healthcare provider organizations with their own datasets, allowing for a comprehensive understanding of patient outcomes and care paths. This ability to marry disparate data sources enables researchers to identify new insights, patterns, and trends that can drive advancements in medical knowledge and patient care.

###

About Lynx.MD

Lynx MD is a secure data network and medical intelligence platform that gives the healthcare ecosystem the ability to quickly and safely access real-world health and patient data to accelerate diagnostic and therapeutic solutions and improve patient outcomes. Lynx MD turns traditional data access control models upside down by making complex real-world data available for innovation within a secure, dedicated Trusted Data Environment that protects patient privacy. Visit Lynx.MD to learn more.

About Prometheus Laboratories Inc.

Prometheus Laboratories is a leading specialty clinical laboratory which improves the healthcare journey for individuals with immune-mediated and gastrointestinal diseases by empowering providers to diagnose, treat and get their patients into remission faster with precision-guided care. For more information, please visit PrometheusLabs.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

About Gastro Health

Gastro Health is one of the leading gastroenterology platforms in the United States supporting practices in Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington. Gastro Health strives to provide outstanding medical care and an exceptional healthcare experience. The Gastro Health care teams utilize technology, clinical expertise, and compassionate care to provide a personalized approach to digestive health and overall wellness. Learn more at GastroHealth.com

For more information, contact:

Lynx.MD

Victoria Holl

Email: marketing@lynx.md

Prometheus Laboratories

Judy Gohndrone, PhD

Marketing Director

Email: jgohndrone@prometheuslabs.com

Gastro Health

Shannon Zemantauski

Senior Director of Marketing

Email: szemantauski@gastrohealth.com

SOURCE: Lynx MD

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/751468/LynxMD-Partners-with-Prometheus-Laboratories-and-Gastro-Health-to-Leverage-Medical-Data-Intelligence-Platform-for-Inflammatory-Bowel-Disease-Research