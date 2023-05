GAIL (India) Ltd, India's largest natural gas company, has announced plans to expand into vertically integrated solar manufacturing with an undisclosed partner.From pv magazine India State-run GAIL is eyeing opportunities in solar manufacturing. It plans to manufacture PV products in partnership with an undisclosed company. They will set up an integrated solar manufacturing project involving metallurgical grade silicon, polysilicon, ingot/wafers, cells, modules, and solar glass via a special purpose vehicle (SPV). GAIL and a potential partner plan to collaborate on the PV manufacturing project ...

