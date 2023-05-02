Anzeige
Hexagon Purus ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Hexagon Purus ASA will be held on 25 May 2023 at 09:00 CEST at the offices of law firm Schjødt, Tordenskiolds Gate 12, Oslo, Norway.

Please find attached the following documents:

  • Notice of the Annual General Meeting with attendance/proxy forms and the Board of Directors' proposed resolutions for the Annual General Meeting.
  • The nomination committee's recommendation.

All documents related to the Annual General Meeting are available at www.hexagonpurus.com.

Shareholders should note that additional information on proceedings of the meeting may be given and announced on the company's website and/or through a stock exchange announcement.

For more information:

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47?909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen storage systems, battery systems and full zero emission vehicle integration for both fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.comand follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Hexagon Purus AGM 2023 Notice and Attendance Forms (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7fb53cc3-baf0-4f45-85b9-be131bed908b)
  • Nomination Committee Recommendation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3f8da4d8-8bf8-4508-8907-8212112dbe4e)

