Students Launch New Careers and Achieve Better Results With Flexible Microlearning Option for Property & Casualty From EdTech Leader A.D. Banker

Improved Learning Increases Pass Rates for Insurance & Securities Career Education

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / The industry leader in Prelicensing and Continuing Education for Insurance and Securities professionals, A.D. Banker, has made mobile-friendly and delivery upgrades to accommodate all types of learning styles and needs. These changes bring positive results. P&C licensing exams are infamously difficult, but since releasing the improved Property & Casualty course, A.D. Banker has seen increasing pass rates for P&C students.

With a new course feature called, "Insurance in Action," students can apply real world examples to their learning to understand the "how" and "why" of products and coverage. Additional features like Integrated videos, Engaging activities, Chapters summaries, and separate Personal Lines and Commercial Lines Review Chapters, modernize the category of insurance education and make the industry more attractive to a wider set of candidates.

Because the testing providers concentrate on different topics, A.D. Banker has created Property & Casualty courses that are unique to the providers' exam content outlines. The benefit of customizing the course is to help students focus only on the content they need to pass the exam in their state and either launch a successful career or bolster an existing one.

Partners and students with early access say, "This format is well laid out, more logical and informational, and easy to understand. A.D. Banker has condensed most sections to just the most relevant information needed, and the 'Insurance in Action' examples are a game changer. There isn't a single point that the course feels dense or hard to read."

"The choices A.D. Banker made recreating this course are excellent. Enough cannot be said about this material. It's simply outstanding."

Access Property & Casualty education from A.D. Banker here.

About A.D. Banker

For more than 40 years, Insurance and Securities Prelicensing candidates have trusted A.D. Banker to provide them with the information needed to pass insurance and FINRA licensing exams. Courses are cross-referenced with the exam content outline to ensure candidates receive what they need to know to produce outstanding results for Life & Health, Property & Casualty, and Securities exams. Content is presented through multiple, specialized modes of learning, including online self-study, webinars, and on-demand video lectures. As students progress through the material, the customer care team provides friendly, responsive support to make the road to licensing easier. Once licensed, producers can meet their Continuing Education requirements while satisfying state-specific requirements via online courses and webinars. Learn more at adbanker.com.

