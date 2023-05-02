The European Commission has opened a call for evidence on its plan to accelerate heat pump roll-out across the European Union. It is asking citizens and businesses for feedback on four strands of action, focusing on financing, legislation, skills, research and innovation. The call for feedback is open until May 26.The European Commission is asking its citizens and businesses for feedback on its rollout strategy for heat pumps. Its RePower EU plan is designed to support faster uptake of residential and industrial heat pumps, with the Green Deal Industrial Plan pointing to heat pumps as one of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...