Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2023) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0) ("Hemostemix" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged Chris McNorgan, PhD, to drive a license agreement of NCP-01 with a company who is pursuing neural electrode-based brain intervention. Dr. McNorgan's research - the neural bases of cognition, including AI methods to decode and simulate neocortical representations of knowledge and motor intention - is directly relatable to neural electrode-based implantation.

Dr. McNorgan directed the Computational Cognitive Neuroscience (CCN) laboratory at the University of Buffalo, where he and his research trainees combined functional MRI, deep learning, and behavioral studies to explore the neural bases of cognition. His research explores how the brain's wiring shapes how we think, primarily in the context of two domains:

Multisensory Semantic Processing, which refers to how we think and understand the world with respect to the five senses; and, Reading, which is a highly-practiced skill that maps printed symbols into words that we hear in our heads.

Both activities require cooperation and communication across a network of functionally specialized brain regions, and both can be impacted by damage to the brain or by developmental learning disorders that affect how brain regions communicate.

"Understanding the relationships between brain connectivity and behavior can improve our models of human cognitive processes and help better understand and treat disorders that arise when this connectivity is disrupted, or improved," stated Dr. McNorgan. "NCP offers the recipient its own neuronal cells, which is a great basis to potentially and significantly improve that connectivity. For the most part, neurons do not renew themselves, gradually dying off over the lifetime, either because of disease or the normal aging process. NCP may be an important step towards developing a fountain of youth for the brain, helping it regain the ability to rewire itself," Dr. McNorgan said.

"NCPs are generated from the patient's own blood, and are programmed to generate neurons, astrocyte and oligodendrocyte populations in situ, as well as releasing into the host milieu neurotrophic factors and cytokines known to inhibit inflammation and cellular destruction (apoptosis). NCP-01 would therefore appear to be an exceptional candidate for supporting implantations of electrodes," stated Dr. Henderson, CMO, a practicing neurosurgeon. "We believe the introduction of NCP-01 before, during, and after electrode implantation will have a protective effect on the targeted cell population, promoting healing, minimizing complications and enhancing the signaling processes through promotion of synaptogenesis," Dr. Henderson said. "In layman's terms, our prospects will understand that NCP-01 is a leading candidate to support increased neuronal activity at the site of transplantation and, dose dependently, adjunctively within the central and peripheral nervous system," Dr. Henderson said.

"In a preclinical stroke model, NCPs demonstrated homing to the site of stroke, and engraftment at the site of stroke. These properties may better facilitate the implantation and acceptance of electrodes," stated Dr. Sarel, CSO, especially when we witness NCPs release of brain derived growth factors, nerve growth factors, glial growth factors and neurotrophins."

"Our team now includes top experts in neural cell precursors, neurosurgery and computational AI-based neuroscience" stated Thomas Smeenk, CEO. "I think Chris' expertise, supported by Dr. Henderson's neurosurgical, and Dr. Sarel's stem cell expertise, will drive a license deal of great interest to our shareholders, Smeenk said.

Dr. McNorgan will reach out to and meet with potential partners to discuss licensed applications of NCP-01, alone or in combination with ACP-01, for the neural electrode-based implantation markets.

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX

Hemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, and is scaling a patient's blood-based stem cell therapeutics platform that includes angiogenic cell precursors, neuronal cell precursor and cardiomyocyte cell precursors. For more information, please visit www.hemostemix.com.

