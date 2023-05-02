The Turkish authorities have set a 10-year feed-in tariff (FIT) of TRY 1.06 ($0.0545)/kWh for PV systems that are installed between July 1, 2021, and December 31, 2030. Solar projects with Turkish PV components will be given an additional five-year tariff of TRY 0.2880/kWh.The Turkish government has issued new feed-in tariffs (FITs) for solar PV and other types of renewable energy. With Decree n. 7189, published this week in the official gazette, the Turkish authorities have set a 10-year FIT of TRY 1.06/kWh for PV systems that installed between July 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2030. In addition, solar ...

