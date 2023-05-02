

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday showed job openings in the U.S. fell by more than expected in the month of March.



The Labor Department said job openings decreased to 9.590 million in March from an upwardly revised 9.974 million in February. With the drop, job openings fell to their lowest level since April 2021.



Economists had expected job openings to decline to 9.775 million from the 9.931 million originally reported for the previous month.



The report also said the number of hires and total separations were little changed over the month at 6.1 million and 5.9 million, respectively.



