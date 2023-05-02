LG has developed a new energy storage system for the US residential market that combines two 10-hour batteries or 16-hour Prime battery modules in parallel, providing 19.2 kWh to 32 kWh of capacity and a maximum 9.6 kW output from the inverter.From pv magazine USA The market for interconnected home energy solutions is being stimulated by recent policy changes in US states such as California and North Carolina. These new policies are affecting the production value of residential solar energy and its application to distributed energy solutions like home storage and EV charging systems. LG Energy ...

