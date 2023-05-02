Chinese researchers have discovered that solar plants might reduce evaporation and wind speeds in the Gobi Desert, while also increasing soil relative humidity, according to a series of simulations with different emission scenarios. Desert solar plants may increase humidity while reducing wind speed and evaporation, according to "Projected PV plants in China's Gobi Deserts would result in lower evaporation and wind," which was recently published by scientists from the National Climate Centre of China Meteorological Administration (CMA) in Solar Energy. The researchers claim that the local climate ...

