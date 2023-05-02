Researchers from Switzerland's École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne have unveiled a new solar dish plant design, while Plug Power has delivered its first electrolyzer system to Europe. École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) researchers have developed a thermally integrated photoelectrochemical device to generate hydrogen through concentrated solar irradiation. The 7m-diameter parabolic dish concentrates sunlight into a 144 cm^2 reactor where water is pumped, achieving a solar-to-hydrogen device-level efficiency of greater than 20% at an H2 production rate of >2.0 kW. The scientists ...

