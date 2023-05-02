Amazin' Mets Foundation, NYC Parks, and Landtek Partner To Renovate Baseball Field #10 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park

FLUSHING, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / The Amazin' Mets Foundation today announced a generous contribution of over $445,000 to renovate Baseball Field #10 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in partnership with the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation. The LandTek Group will complete the renovations of Baseball Field #10.

This exciting private-public partnership will provide the youth in the community a high-quality baseball field to enjoy and compliments the Amazin' Mets Foundation's youth baseball initiatives, including Sandlot Stars and baseball and softball clinics.

"The Amazin' Mets Foundation is committed to supporting our neighbors in Queens and expanding access to the sport of baseball," said Alex Cohen, President of the Amazin' Mets Foundation. "We are proud to sponsor the renovation of Baseball Field #10 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. We hope that the renovated field will provide hours of fun for children in the communities around Citi Field."

Led by The LandTek Group, the renovations to Baseball Field #10 will begin today and are projected to be completed in the summer of 2023. Some of the upgrades will include full infield renovation, a new irrigation system, adding a drainage system, and new fencing and concrete. The renovations will also ensure Baseball Field #10 is ADA compliant.

"This investment gives our young Queens athletes another safe and accessible place to play ball, nurturing the next generation of New York baseball talent right in Citi Field's backyard, Flushing Meadows Corona Park," said NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue. "With our hundreds of baseball diamonds citywide, NYC Parks is proud to support young athletes as they hone their baseball skills, practice teamwork, and build character, and we are so grateful to the Amazin' Mets Foundation for their commitment to youth baseball in Queens and across New York City."

Since its inception in 2021, the Amazin' Mets Foundation has funded over $5 million in grants to over 100 organizations in the community, including the communities surrounding affiliate teams. To read more about the Amazin' Mets Foundation, its programs, and upcoming events, and to learn about ways to give back, visit AmazinMetsFoundation.org.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Amazin' Mets Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Amazin' Mets Foundation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/amazin-mets-foundation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Amazin' Mets Foundation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/752486/Amazin-Mets-Foundation-NYC-Parks-and-Landtek-Partner-To-Renovate-Baseball-Field-10-at-Flushing-Meadows-Corona-Park