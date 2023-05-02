Anzeige
Capita plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, May 2

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B23K0M20

Issuer Name

CAPITA PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Marathon Asset Management Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office
State Street Bank & Trust Co, Boston
Northern Trust
JP Morgan
Bank of New York Mellon
Brown Brothers Harriman
Bank of America Merrill Lynch

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

28-Apr-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

02-May-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.8300000.0000004.83000081375445
Position of previous notification (if applicable)7.5300000.0000007.530000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B23K0M200813754450.0000004.830000
Sub Total 8.A813754454.830000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

The shares referred to in this disclosure correspond to a number of funds and accounts managed by portfolio managers under the control of Marathon Asset Management Limited. There are also a further 8,949,283 shares under the control of Marathon Asset Management Limited where the firm does not have authority to vote.

12. Date of Completion

02-May-2023

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK

