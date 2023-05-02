Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from April 24 to April 28, 2023:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
24/04/2023
394,438
57.737460
22,773,848.19
XPAR
24/04/2023
108,389
57.773191
6,261,978.44
CEUX
24/04/2023
33,250
57.731113
1,919,559.50
TQEX
24/04/2023
27,468
57.715449
1,585,327.95
AQEU
25/04/2023
403,659
57.851162
23,352,142.20
XPAR
25/04/2023
91,692
57.831710
5,302,705.18
CEUX
25/04/2023
41,605
57.831729
2,406,089.08
TQEX
25/04/2023
24,547
57.847498
1,419,982.54
AQEU
26/04/2023
399,240
58.177122
23,226,634.35
XPAR
26/04/2023
101,543
58.163103
5,906,055.99
CEUX
26/04/2023
38,419
58.173554
2,234,969.76
TQEX
26/04/2023
19,123
58.181175
1,112,598.60
AQEU
27/04/2023
410,084
57.387473
23,533,684.67
XPAR
27/04/2023
102,556
57.377924
5,884,450.36
CEUX
27/04/2023
33,025
57.367514
1,894,562.15
TQEX
27/04/2023
20,234
57.392196
1,161,273.70
AQEU
28/04/2023
428,682
57.009903
24,439,119.26
XPAR
28/04/2023
198,737
56.952297
11,318,528.64
CEUX
28/04/2023
49,614
56.955473
2,825,788.84
TQEX
28/04/2023
24,874
56.947479
1,416,511.60
AQEU
Total
2,951,179
57.595900
169,975,811.00
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
