Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Correction: Interim Dividend
PR Newswire
London, May 2
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)
LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511
Interim Dividend
02 May 2023
In relation to the interim dividend announced earlier today the rate was incorrectly stated as 0.53517 pounds per share (Sterling). The correct rate is stated below as 0.053517 pounds per share (Sterling).
The Directors of Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022 as follows:
Ex-Dividend Date Tuesday 09 May 2023
Record Date Wednesday 10 May 2023
Payment Date Friday 09 June 2023
Dividend per Share 0.053517 pounds per share (Sterling)
For further information please contact:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andrew Le Page - Company Secretary
Samuel Walden - Client Service & Relationship Manager
+44 (0) 1481 745001
Singer Capital Markets
James Maxwell/Alaina Wong - Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow - Sales
+44 (0) 20 7496 3000
Website: www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com