Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Correction: Interim Dividend

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Interim Dividend

02 May 2023

In relation to the interim dividend announced earlier today the rate was incorrectly stated as 0.53517 pounds per share (Sterling). The correct rate is stated below as 0.053517 pounds per share (Sterling).

The Directors of Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022 as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date Tuesday 09 May 2023

Record Date Wednesday 10 May 2023

Payment Date Friday 09 June 2023

Dividend per Share 0.053517 pounds per share (Sterling)

For further information please contact:



Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andrew Le Page - Company Secretary

Samuel Walden - Client Service & Relationship Manager

+44 (0) 1481 745001



Singer Capital Markets

James Maxwell/Alaina Wong - Nominated Adviser

James Waterlow - Sales

+44 (0) 20 7496 3000



Website: www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com