Floship and Zonos announced today that they have partnered to provide the logistics industry's most comprehensive ecommerce fulfillment solution that incorporates the presentation, payment, and collection of duties and taxes for cross-border ecommerce shipments.

Manual and tedious processes, such as handling duty and tax calculation and collection, are an unavoidable part of buying, selling, and shipping goods internationally. By joining forces, Floship's and Zonos' comprehensive solutions enable ecommerce retailers and logistics service providers to drastically reduce late or rejected shipments by automating many of these labor-intensive processes.

In today's competitive ecommerce fulfillment environment, consumers need to have full visibility over duties and taxes owed on their orders. Shipments arriving on time and international DDP billing/shipping make a large impact on the consumer's delivery experience-they get their orders quickly with no surprise fees upon delivery. Floship and Zonos realized that combining their efforts to create a solution generates a competitive synergy for the ecommerce market, delivering a collective value unavailable anywhere else.

"Consumers have long felt frustrated with the inadequacy of retailers being able to provide an accurate landed cost and not offering consumers the option to pre-pay duties and taxes. If both transparency and the ability to pre-pay the landed cost were provided, then a seamless delivery experience is achieved," said Kermit McKinney, Strategic Partnerships, Zonos. "We are excited to announce our integration capabilities with Floship and provide this joint offering to their retailers and customers worldwide. This inclusive cross-border enablement solution pairs landed cost transparency with customizable logistics options."

One of the initial advantages of the partnership is that ecommerce retailers can create a smooth experience for collecting and paying duties and taxes by syncing their Zonos Landed Cost guarantee service with their Floship account through a robust suite of APIs.

According to a recent trade digitalization study by McKinsey and Company, companies could save up to 6.5 billion USD in direct costs while enabling 40 billion USD in global trade by digitizing trade documentation-a traditionally physical paper, time-intensive, and resource-consuming process. Moreover, automating prepayment and the standardization of digitized documentation globally creates a new facet of efficiency and productivity to the normally cumbersome process.

Aditya Halan, Floship's Chief Technology Officer commented, "We're always fine-tuning our technological offerings to empower our ecommerce brands to have a competitive edge whilst ensuring that their customers have the most optimal delivery experience possible. By partnering with Zonos, we have effectively digitized traditionally manually intensive and time-consuming processes of the supply chain, which has propelled both our organizations forward towards achieving our mutual goal of redefining the traditional linear supply chain."

Floship's global, circular supply chain ecosystem solutions cover all aspects of the global supply chain, ensuring minimal operation effort for ecommerce businesses while exceeding expectations. This allows business owners to concentrate on driving growth and investment flexibility while gaining peace of mind.

Zonos' mission is to create trust in global trade with API and plugin technology that allows ecommerce and logistics companies to simplify and scale their international business processes. Zonos is decreasing barriers for businesses to sell worldwide and for carriers to offer seamless international services to make global markets more accessible to everyone.

