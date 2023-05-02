Lyver brings over 20 years of in-depth senior human resources management experience in the hospitality industry.

Hinton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2023) - The Centre for Hospitality Studies and Research is excited to welcome Veronica Lyver, CPHR to their leadership team. A seasoned human resources professional with a broad range of expertise, Lyver's background includes more than two decades in the hospitality industry. Within the industry, she has worked with respected brands such as Canadian Pacific Hotels, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and Delaware North Companies, among others.

"I am thrilled to join the team at the Centre for Hospitality Studies and Research and apply my extensive experience to this exciting new venture," said Lyver. "I am eager to help develop and implement strategies that will address the multifaceted human resources needs of this innovative teaching hotel. I believe in creating mutually beneficial solutions and I'm excited to work with the various stakeholders involved in this project."

As the Owner & Senior HR Consultant at Estelle Solutions, Lyver works closely with business owners and operators across the country. She is skilled in all aspects of HR management, including learning and development, and is particularly adept at helping clients navigate complex issues. As an HR consultant, Lyver has been working closely with organizational structures governed in many ways, including a board of directors, a matrix structure, family-owned, corporate associations, and workplaces with a mix of union vs. non-union employee groups. As part of this work, she facilitates interactions and liaises with the various parties to develop agreements that address key needs and priorities.

A tireless learner, Lyver holds a Chartered Professional in Human Resources (CPHR) designation from the CPHR Association of British Columbia & Yukon, and a Human Resources Management Certificate from the University of Alberta. She also recently completed a Master Mindfulness Practitioner certificate and Three Principals Practitioner certification. Lyver is now working toward a Professional Coaching designation, honing skills that will allow her to offer clients enhanced insights to help them better navigate business development.

Originally from St. John's, Newfoundland, Lyver has spent much of her HR career in Western Canada and is passionate about giving back to the places she calls home. An ardent animal lover, she was a long-time volunteer with the Edmonton Humane Society's Pets in the Park Annual Fundraiser and has lent her time to both Habitats for Humanity and the United Way. She is also an avid participant in the annual Kidney Run/Walk for the Kidney Foundation of Canada and is a proud member of the Rotary Club of Chilliwack.

Veronica Lyver, CPHR

About the Centre for Hospitality Studies and Research

Established in Hinton, the Centre for Hospitality Studies and Research is a pioneering institute dedicated to providing top-notch education and research in hospitality and tourism, aimed at grooming the next generation of industry professionals. The Center's mission is underpinned by a strong commitment to upholding the highest standards of excellence, innovation, and sustainability in its teachings, thereby shaping an economically resilient and thriving local tourism industry.

Through a blend of classroom learning, work placements, and internships, the students of CHSR are given ample opportunity to apply their acquired knowledge in practice and develop a comprehensive skill set that prepares them for a successful career in the sector.

