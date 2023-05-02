Halifax, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2023) - The Dominion Group of Virginia, an insurance and annuity firm specializing in retirement planning, announced today that they are unveiling a tax-free wealth planning strategy to help working professionals secure their retirement.

According to founder Paul Coleman, "One of the greatest challenges people face in retirement today is running out of money when they need it the most. We can provide options that cater to various timelines, risk tolerances and goals to assure one doesn't run out of savings during retirement."

The new tax-free wealth planning strategy offered by The Dominion Group of Virginia is designed to protect working professionals from market losses and helping create the frameworks to ensure they don't run out of savings for life. "We take market volatility out of the equation by placing a floor under our clients' money. When the markets go down, our clients are not affected. When markets go up, our clients participate in the gains," said Coleman.

The tax-free wealth planning strategy offered by The Dominion Group of Virginia is a safer, tax-free alternative to traditional tax-deferred retirement saving plans. With inflation making it more difficult to save for retirement, TDGV helps mid-career professionals plan to put in significantly more to secure their retirement.

"We are creating safer, tax-free options for retirement, and we want to help working professionals bridge the income gap in retirement," added Coleman.

The Dominion Group of Virginia specializes in preserving wealth in retirement. They offer tax-free alternatives to traditional retirement saving plans and are committed to helping their clients secure their retirement income.

The Dominion Group of Virginia helps mid-career professionals plan around and navigate external forces like inflation by creating a safer alternative to preserve their retirement and reach their goals.

For more information on The Dominion Group of Virginia and their tax-free wealth planning strategy, visit their website at www.dominiongroupva.com.

Contact:

Paul Coleman

The Dominion Group of Virginia

8045175354

paul@dominiongroupva.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164558