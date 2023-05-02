

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$516.76 million, or -$5.86 per share. This compares with -$105.03 million, or -$1.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Sarepta Therapeutics reported adjusted earnings of -$85.50 million or -$0.97 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.2% to $253.50 million from $210.83 million last year.



Sarepta Therapeutics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$516.76 Mln. vs. -$105.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$5.86 vs. -$1.20 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$1.38 -Revenue (Q1): $253.50 Mln vs. $210.83 Mln last year.



