Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Dienstagmorgen: Diese Aktie vor massiver Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C20W | ISIN: CA87261Y1060 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
02.05.23
22:00 Uhr
0,802 US-Dollar
-0,017
-2,11 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TMC THE METALS COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TMC THE METALS COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.05.2023 | 22:46
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Metals Company Announces First Quarter 2023 Corporate Update Conference Call for Thursday, May 11, 2023

NEW YORK, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Metals Company (Nasdaq: TMC) ("TMC" or "the Company"), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2023, to provide an update on first quarter financial results and recent corporate developments.

First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details

Date:Thursday, May 11, 2023
Time:4:30 p.m. ET
Audio-only Dial-in:Register Here (https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0b426e64f86941e08b1e53f48e4538e2)
Virtual webcast with slides:Register Here (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xjr4dfck)

The virtual webcast will be available for replay in the 'Investors' tab of the Company's website under 'Investors' > 'Media' > 'Events and Presentations', approximately two hours after the event.

About The Metals Company

The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission:.

Contacts
Media | media@metals.co
Investors | investors@metals.co


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.