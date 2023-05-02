The Metals Company Announces First Quarter 2023 Corporate Update Conference Call for Thursday, May 11, 2023

NEW YORK, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Metals Company (Nasdaq: TMC) ("TMC" or "the Company"), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2023, to provide an update on first quarter financial results and recent corporate developments.



First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Audio-only Dial-in: Register Here (https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0b426e64f86941e08b1e53f48e4538e2) Virtual webcast with slides: Register Here (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xjr4dfck)

The virtual webcast will be available for replay in the 'Investors' tab of the Company's website under 'Investors' > 'Media' > 'Events and Presentations', approximately two hours after the event.

