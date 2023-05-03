

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen rose to 5-day highs of 169.75 against the pound, 135.92 against the U.S. dollar and 99.80 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 170.11, 135.51 and 100.18, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the Australian dollar, the yen advanced to 2-day highs of 152.57 and 90.71 from yesterday's closing quotes of 152.82 and 90.92, respectively.



The yen edged up to 149.87 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 150.11.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 165.00 against the pound, 132.00 against the greenback, 96.00 against the loonie, 148.00 against the franc, 87.00 against the aussie and 145.00 against the euro.



