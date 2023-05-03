KD College Prep, a company that specializes in test preparation, college counseling, and one-on-one tutoring programs for students preparing for post-secondary education, has expanded its college admission counseling services.

In light of recent changes to test-optional admission policies and growing competition at many colleges and universities, KD College Prep has announced changes to its college counseling services to address the concerns that students and their families may face during the decision-making process.

As Test-Optional Policy Changes, KD College Prep Expands Consulting Services

The announcement comes amid a rapidly evolving climate within post-secondary institutions. Many colleges adopted test-optional policies in response to health concerns and financial difficulties during the pandemic, meaning that the institutions did not require a SAT® or ACT® test score for general admittance. Some have now returned to requiring test scores, while other schools may consider scores only if the student chooses to submit them, says David Dillard, CEO of KD College Prep.

KD College Prep has also found that many students are now struggling to make SAT or ACT testing decisions as colleges continue to adapt to the end of the pandemic. The company has thus conducted research into the test-optional policies and scholarship requirements at many post-secondary institutions. Following numerous studies, the KD College Prep college counseling team is now able to provide specific guidance to families who are considering applying to test-optional colleges.

As part of its college counseling programs, KD College Prep can advise high school graduates-to-be on choosing a college, completing college applications, and writing admissions essays. KD's Pinnacle Program will walk participants through the entire process, while their Select Sessions and the Application Boot Camp focus on specific areas of college admission. Through any of these programs, families can gain insights on whether applying to test-optional colleges is the right decision based on the student's academic performance and preferred school.

KD College Prep has been in operation since 1992 and has helped over 79,000 students nationwide achieve their college admission and scholarship goals. The company's comprehensive test preparation and tutoring programs have resulted in more than 325 perfect scores on the PSAT, SAT, and ACT tests since 2010.

"Any student with competitive college goals should follow a plan that will prepare them for the most favorable college application possible at each target school," says David Dillard, CEO of KD College Prep. "To be safe and fully prepared, that would include a competitive test score, along with your best grades, activities, and accomplishments."

