

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 5-day lows of 135.92 against the yen and 0.8907 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 136.51 and 0.8931, respectively.



The greenback dropped to a 2-day low of 1.1029 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0999.



Against the pound and the Canadian dollar, the greenback edged down to 1.2493 and 1.3608 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2466 and 1.3625, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 131.00 against the yen, 0.87 against the franc, 1.11 against the euro, 1.26 against the pound and 1.32 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX