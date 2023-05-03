Aperam S.A.: First quarter 2023 results "Resilient EBITDA -4

DJ First quarter 2023 results "Resilient EBITDA turns into solid free cash flow in a demanding quarter"

First quarter 2023 results1

"Resilient EBITDA turns into solid free cash flow in a demanding quarter"

Luxembourg, May 3, 2023 (07:00 CET) - Aperam (referred to as "Aperam" or the "Company") (Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Paris, Brussels: APAM, NYRS: APEMY), announced today results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Highlights

-- Health and Safety: LTI frequency rate of 1.9x in Q1 2023 compared to 1.4x in Q4 2022 -- Shipments of 591 thousand tonnes in Q1 2023, 20% increase compared to shipments of 493 thousand tonnes in Q4 2022 -- EBITDA of EUR 127 million in Q1 2023, compared to EBITDA of EUR 129 million in Q4 2022 -- Net income of EUR 132 million in Q1 2023, compared to nil in Q4 2022 -- Basic earnings per share of EUR 1.83 in Q1 2023, compared to nil in Q4 2022 -- Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back amounted to EUR 85 million in Q1 2023, compared to EUR 69 million in Q4 2022 -- Net financial debt of EUR 419 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to EUR 468 million as of December 31, 2022

Strategic initiatives

-- Leadership Journey®?2 Phase 4:? Gains reached EUR 12 million in Q1 2023 and a cumulative EUR 134 million compared to target gains of EUR 150 million over the period 2021 to 2023.

Prospects

-- Q2 2023 EBITDA is expected at a slightly higher level versus Q1 2023 -- We guide for marginally higher Q2 2023 net financial debt Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam, commented: "As anticipated, the first quarter was a challenging one, particularly for Europe due to continued destocking and a planned six weeks investment related shutdown. On top some additional impacts came from strike related extra costs in Europe. In this backdrop, a stable adjusted EBITDA and a 13% annualized free cash flow yield prove the value of our differentiated business model. Looking ahead global stainless steel prices are expected to maintain pressure on margins and strike action continues to impact operations. We accelerate the Leadership Journey® even more to prepare our organization for a very demanding environment and are confident that our differentiated value chain will continue to deliver results."

Financial Highlights (on the basis of financial information prepared under IFRS)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q1 23 Q4 22 Q1 22 Sales 1,876 1,616 2,265 Operating income 81 81 266 Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent 132 - 187 Basic earnings per share (EUR) 1.83 - 2.41 Diluted earnings per share (EUR) 1.83 - 2.40 Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back 85 69 (103) Net Financial Debt (at the end of the period) 419 468 666 Adj. EBITDA 127 129 363 Exceptional items - - (53) EBITDA 127 129 310 Adj. EBITDA/tonne (EUR) 215 262 539 EBITDA/tonne (EUR) 215 262 461 Shipments (000t) 591 493 673

Health & Safety results

Health and Safety performance based on Aperam personnel figures and contractors' lost time injury frequency rate was 1.9x in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 1.4x in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Financial results analysis for the three-month period ending March 31, 2023

Sales for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 16% at EUR 1,876 million compared to EUR 1,616 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Shipments increased from 493 thousand tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 591 thousand tonnes in the first quarter of 2023, due to seasonal factors despite pronounced destocking by customers in Europe.

EBITDA decreased marginally during the quarter to EUR 127 million from EUR 129 million predominantly due to lower realized prices and significant negative valuation effects that more than compensated the positive volume effect.

Depreciation and amortization expense was EUR (46) million for the first quarter of 2023.

Aperam had an operating income for the first quarter of 2023 of EUR 81 million compared to an operating income of EUR 81 million for the previous quarter.

Financing costs, net, including the FX and derivatives result for the first quarter of 2023 were positive at EUR 86 million. The positive result was mainly driven by unrealized results on nickel derivatives compared to their Q4 position. Cash cost of financing was EUR (10) million during the quarter.

Income tax expense was EUR (35) million during the first quarter of 2023.

The net result recorded by the Company was a profit of EUR 132 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to a net result that was nil for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Cash flows from operations for the first quarter of 2023 were at EUR 138 million, despite a working capital increase of EUR 23 million preparing for the shutdown in Genk. CAPEX for the first quarter was EUR (52) million.

Free cash flow before dividend and share buyback for the first quarter of 2023 amounted to EUR 85 million, compared to EUR 69 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

During the first quarter of 2023, cash returns to shareholders amounted to EUR 36 million, consisting fully of dividend.

Operating segment results analysis

Stainless & Electrical Steel (1)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q1 23 Q4 22 Q1 22 Sales 1,233 1,158 1,523 EBITDA 80 38 272 Depreciation & amortization (25) (27) (25) Operating income 55 11 247 Steel shipments (000t) 399 371 445 Average steel selling price (EUR/t) 2,982 3,035 3,355

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment had sales of EUR 1,233 million for the first quarter of 2023. This represents a 6.5% increase compared to sales of EUR 1,158 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Steel shipments during the first quarter were 399 thousand tonnes, an increase of 7.5% compared to shipments of 371 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter. Shipments in Brazil were seasonally softer but remained at a high level. In Europe shipments improved seasonally from a low level. Average steel selling prices for the Stainless & Electrical Steel segment decreased by 1.7% compared to the previous quarter.

The segment generated an EBITDA of EUR 80 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to EUR 38 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. EBITDA increased as higher volumes and a less negative inventory valuation more than compensated for a price/cost squeeze, the Genk investment and strike related costs.

Depreciation and amortization expense was EUR (25) million for the first quarter of 2023.

The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment had an operating income of EUR 55 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to an operating income of EUR 11 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Services & Solutions (1)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q1 23 Q4 22 Q1 22 Sales 671 518 845 EBITDA 13 (4) 73 Depreciation & amortization (3) (4) (3) Operating income / (loss) 10 (8) 70 Steel shipments (000t) 180 133 199 Average steel selling price (EUR/t) 3,603 3,712 4,084

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Services & Solutions segment had sales of EUR 671 million for the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 29.5% compared to sales of EUR 518 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the first quarter of 2023, steel shipments were 180 thousand tonnes compared to 133 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter. Average steel selling prices for the Services & Solutions' segment were 2.9% lower during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

The segment generated an EBITDA of EUR 13 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to a negative EBITDA of EUR (4) million for the fourth quarter of 2022. EBITDA normalized due to higher volumes and a less negative inventory valuation.

Depreciation and amortization expense was EUR (3) million for the first quarter of 2023.

The Services & Solutions segment had an operating income of EUR 10 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to an operating loss of EUR (8) million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Alloys & Specialties(1)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q1 23 Q4 22 Q1 22 Sales 211 184 148 EBITDA 11 12 21 Depreciation & amortization (3) (1) (2) Operating income 8 11 19 Steel shipments (000t) 9 7 7 Average steel selling price (EUR/t) 22,733 24,619 20,064

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Alloys & Specialties segment had sales of EUR 211 million for the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 14.7% compared to EUR 184 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Steel shipments increased by 21.9% during the first quarter of 2023 at 9 thousand tonnes. Average steel selling prices for the Alloys & Specialties' segment were 7.7% lower during the first quarter of 2023.

The Alloys & Specialties segment achieved EBITDA of EUR 11 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to EUR 12 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. EBITDA decreased slightly solely due to a negative inventory valuation effect (Ni, Co, Mo) that erased the positive volume effect.

Depreciation and amortization expense for the first quarter of 2023 was EUR (3) million.

The Alloys & Specialties segment had an operating income of EUR 8 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to an operating income of EUR 11 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Recycling & Renewables (1)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q1 23 Q4 22 Q1 22 Sales 562 437 735 Adjusted EBITDA 45 55 14 Exceptional items - - (53) EBITDA 45 55 (39) Depreciation, amortization and impairment (15) (15) (13) Operating income / (loss) 30 40 (52) Shipments (000t) 375 322 395 Average selling price (EUR/t) 1,499 1,357 1,861

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Recycling & Renewables segment had sales of EUR 562 million for the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 28.6% compared to EUR 437 million sales for the fourth quarter of 2022. Shipments increased by 16.5% during the first quarter of 2023 to 375 thousand tonnes. Average selling prices for the Recycling & Renewables' segment were 10.4% higher during the first quarter of 2023.

EBITDA decreased during the quarter to EUR 45 million compared to EBITDA of EUR 55 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. EBITDA decreased despite higher volumes and better prices due to the absence of positive valuation effects included in Q4 2022

Depreciation and amortization expense for the first quarter of 2023 was EUR (15) million.

The Recycling & Renewables segment had an operating income of EUR 30 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to an operating income of EUR 40 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Recent developments during the quarter

-- On February 10, 2023, Aperam & Econick announced that they have formed a JV called Botanickel to become aworld leader in the responsible and sustainable production of biosourced nickel for the stainless steel industry.

-- On February 16, 2023, Aperam proudly announced that it is now a member of the newly announced BEL® ESGstock market index. It followed Euronext's announcement on the same day of the launch of the BEL® ESG index, a newindex identifying and tracking the companies within the BEL® 20 and the BEL® Mid indices that have demonstrated thebest ESG practices.

-- On February 17, 2023, Aperam announced that 1,959,592 treasury shares had been canceled in line with itsfinancial policy. This cancellation took into account shares already purchased under the 2.45 million share buybackprogram announced on July 30, 2021 under the authorization given by the annual general meeting of shareholders heldon May 7, 2019. As a result of this cancellation, Aperam has 78,036,688 shares in issue (compared to 79,996,280before the cancellation).

-- On March 2, 2023, Aperam announced that its Stainless South America operations have been successfullycertified to be operating at the ResponsibleSteelT Standard, becoming the first special flat steel manufacturer inLatin America to obtain the ResponsibleSteelT certification.

-- On March 28, 2023, Aperam announced the publication of its Annual Report 2022 (Link).

-- On March 31, 2023, Aperam announced the publication of the convening notice for its Annual GeneralMeeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders to be held on May 2, 2023.

-- On April 27, 2023, Aperam announced the publication of its sustainability performance report for 2022called 'made for life' (Link).

New developments

-- On May 2, 2023, Aperam announced that the Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders ofAperam held on the same day approved all resolutions on the agenda by a large majority.

Investor conference call / webcast

Pre-recorded management comments are available as from publication of this earnings release on our website at www.aperam.com, section Investors > Reports & Presentations > Quarterly results > Q1-2023 (Link to Q1 2023 management podcast).

Aperam management will host a conference call / webcast for members of the investment community to discuss the first quarter 2023 financial performance at the following time:

Date New York London Luxembourg Wednesday, 08:00 13:00 14:00 3 May 2023

Link to the webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/aperam/20230503_1/

The dial-in numbers for the call are: France: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166; USA: +1 786 697 3501; UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

The conference password is Aperam.

Contacts

Company Secretary / Julia Eisenmann +352 661 527 279; julia.eisenmann@aperam.com

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 661 570 250; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®

-certified forestry and with ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.

In 2022, Aperam had sales of EUR 8,156 million and shipments of 2.31 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

Forward-looking statements

This document may contain forward-looking information and statements about Aperam and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target" or similar expressions. Although Aperam's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Aperam's securities are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Aperam, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in Aperam's filings with the Luxembourg Stock Market Authority for the Financial Markets (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier). Aperam undertakes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

APERAM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

March 31, December 31, March 31, (in million of EURO) 2023 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash & cash equivalents (C) 442 457 450 Inventories, trade receivables and trade payables 1,902 1,871 2,049 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 179 167 278 Total Current Assets & Working Capital 2,523 2,495 2,777 Goodwill and intangible assets 451 451 460 Property, plant and equipment (incl. Biological assets) 1,913 1,910 1,775 Investments in associates, joint ventures and other 3 3 4 Deferred tax assets 90 101 133 Other non-current assets 118 122 112 Total Assets (net of Trade Payables) 5,098 5,082 5,261 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt (B) 233 258 352 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 412 426 625 Total Current Liabilities (excluding Trade Payables) 645 684 977 Long-term debt, net of current portion (A) 628 667 764

Deferred employee benefits 138 136 184 Deferred tax liabilities 132 131 123 Other long-term liabilities 74 72 76 Total Liabilities (excluding Trade Payables) 1,617 1,690 2,124 Equity attributable to the equity holders of the parent 3,474 3,385 3,130 Non-controlling interest 7 7 7 Total Equity 3,481 3,392 3,137 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (excluding Trade Payables) 5,098 5,082 5,261 Net Financial Debt (D = A+B-C) 419 468 666

APERAM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended (in million of EURO) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Sales 1,876 1,616 2,265 Adjusted EBITDA (E = C-D) 127 129 363 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 6.8% 8.0% 16.0% Exceptional items (D) - - (53) EBITDA (C = A-B) 127 129 310 EBITDA margin (%) 6.8% 8.0% 13.7% Depreciation, amortization & impairment (B) (46) (48) (44) Operating income (A) 81 81 266 Operating margin (%) 4.3% 5.0% 11.7% Financing income / (costs), (net) 86 (116) (24) Income / (loss) before taxes 167 (35) 242 Income tax (expense) / benefit (35) 35 (55) Effective tax rate % 20.5% 99.7% 22.9% Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent 132 - 187 Basic earnings per share (EUR) 1.83 - 2.41 Diluted earnings per share (EUR) 1.83 - 2.40 Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands) 72,184 72,194 77,522 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands) 72,525 72,535 77,839

APERAM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Three Months Ended (in million of EURO) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Operating income 81 81 266 Depreciation, amortization & impairment 46 48 44 Change in working capital (23) 197 (369) Income tax paid (15) (31) (21) Interest paid, (net) (4) 5 (1) Exceptional items - - 53 Other operating activities (net) 53 (91) (29) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (A) 138 209 (57) Purchase of PPE, intangible and biological assets (CAPEX) (52) (143) (46) Other investing activities (net) (1) 3 - Net cash used in investing activities (B) (53) (140) (46) (Payments) / Proceeds from payable to banks and long term debt (60) (16) 125 Purchase of treasury stock (share buy back) - (8) (74) Dividends paid (36) (36) (39) Other financing activities (net) (3) (4) (3) Net cash used in financing activities (99) (64) 9 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1) (15) 20 Change in cash and cash equivalent (15) (10) (74) Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back (C = A+B) 85 69 (103)

Appendix 1a - Health & Safety statistics

Three Months Ended Health & Safety Statistics March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2022 2022 Frequency Rate 1.9 1.4 1.0

Lost time injury frequency rate equals lost time injuries per 1,000,000 worked hours, based on own personnel and contractors.

Appendix 1b - Key operational and financial information

Quarter Ending Stainless & Electrical Services & Alloys & Recycling & Others & Steel Solutions Specialties Renewables Eliminations Total March 31, 2023 Operational information 399 180 9 375 (372) 591 Shipment (000t) Average selling price 2,982 3,603 22,733 1,499 3,174 (EUR/t) Financial information (EURm) Sales 1,233 671 211 562 (801) 1,876 EBITDA 80 13 11 45 (22) 127 Depreciation & (25) (3) (3) (15) - (46) amortization Operating income / 55 10 8 30 (22) 81 (loss) Quarter Ending Stainless & Services & Alloys & Recycling & Others & Electrical Steel Solutions Specialties Renewables Eliminations Total December 31, 2022 Operational information 371 133 7 322 (340) 493 Shipment (000t) Average 3,035 3,712 24,619 1,357 3,278 selling price (EUR/t) Financial information (EURm) Sales 1,158 518 184 437 (681) 1,616 EBITDA 38 (4) 12 55 28 129 Depreciation, amortization & (27) (4) (1) (15) (1) (48) impairment Operating income / (loss) 11 (8) 11 40 27 81

Appendix 2 - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic Earnings per Share

Three Months Ended (in million of EURO) December March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 31, 2022 Net income 132 - 187 Exceptional items - - 53 (Recognition) / derecognition of deferred tax assets on tax losses carried - (17) (9) forward Deferred tax effect on exceptional items - - (12) Adjusted Net income 132 (17) 219 Basic earnings per share (EUR) 1.83 - 2.41 Adjusted Basic earnings per share (EUR) 1.83 (0.23) 2.83

Appendix 3 - Terms and definitions

Unless indicated otherwise, or the context otherwise requires, references in this earnings release report to the following terms have the meanings set out next to them below:

Adjusted EBITDA: operating income before depreciation and amortization expenses, impairment losses and exceptional items.

Adjusted EBITDA/tonne: calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total shipments.

Adjusted Net Income: refers to reported net income less exceptional items, reversal of provisions for liabilities and charges, recognition of deferred tax assets on tax losses carried forward, reversal of current income tax on interest on PIS/Cofins in Brazil and deferred tax effect on exceptional items.

Adjusted Basic Earnings per Share: refers to Adjusted Net Income divided by Weighted average common shares outstanding.

Average selling prices: calculated as sales divided by shipments.

Average steel selling prices: calculated as steel sales divided by steel shipments.

Cash and cash equivalents: represents cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments.

CAPEX: relates to capital expenditures and is defined as purchase of property plant and equipment, intangible assets and biological assets.

EBITDA: operating income before depreciation and amortization expenses and impairment losses.

EBITDA/tonne: calculated as EBITDA divided by total shipments.

Exceptional items: consists of (i) inventory write-downs equal to or exceeding 10% of total related inventories values before write-down at the considered quarter end (ii) restructuring (charges)/gains equal to or exceeding EUR 10 million for the considered quarter, (iii) capital (loss)/gain on asset disposals equal to or exceeding EUR 10 million for the considered quarter or (iv) other non-recurring items equal to or exceeding EUR 10 million for the considered quarter.

Financing costs, (net): Net interest expense, other net financing costs and foreign exchange and derivative results.

Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back: net cash provided by operating activities less net cash used in investing activities.

Gross financial debt: long-term debt plus short-term debt.

Liquidity: Cash and cash equivalent and undrawn credit lines.

LTI frequency rate: Lost time injury frequency rate equals lost time injuries per 1,000,000 worked hours, based on own personnel and contractors.

Net financial debt: long-term debt, plus short-term debt less cash and cash equivalents.

Net financial debt/EBITDA or Gearing: Refers to Net financial debt divided by last twelve months EBITDA calculation.

Shipments: information at segment and group level eliminates inter-segment shipments (which are primarily between (i) Recycling & Renewables and Stainless & Electrical Steel (ii) Stainless & Electrical Steel and Services & Solutions) and intra-segment shipments, respectively.

Working capital: trade accounts receivable plus inventories less trade accounts payable.

1 The financial information in this press release and Appendix 1 has been prepared in accordance with the measurement and recognition criteria of International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted in the European Union. While the interim financial information included in this announcement has been prepared in accordance with IFRS applicable to interim periods, this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". Unless otherwise noted the numbers and information in the press release have not been audited. The financial information and certain other information presented in a number of tables in this press release have been rounded to the nearest whole number or the nearest decimal. Therefore, the sum of the numbers in a column may not conform exactly to the total figure given for that column. In addition, certain percentages presented in the tables in this press release reflect calculations based upon the underlying information prior to rounding and, accordingly, may not conform exactly to the percentages that would be derived if the relevant calculations were based upon the rounded numbers.

2 The Leadership Journey® is an initiative launched on December 16, 2010, and subsequently accelerated and increased, to target management gains and profit enhancement. The fourth phase of the Leadership Journey® is targeting EUR 150 million gains for the period 2021 - 2023 via a combination of cost, growth and mix improvement measures. Some additional investments, as announced in 2021 as part of the Strategy 2025 program, have been accelerated to achieve earnings growth already in 2022 contributing to the ongoing Leadership Journey Phase 4.

3 This press release also includes Alternative Performance Measures ("APM" hereafter). The Company believes that these APMs are relevant to enhance the understanding of its financial position and provides additional information to investors and management with respect to the Company's financial performance, capital structure and credit assessment. These non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with and not as an alternative for, Aperam's financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Such non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures applied by other companies. The APM's used are defined under Appendix 3 "Terms & definitions".

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

