

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 3-week high of 0.6249 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day high of 1.0681 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6207 and 1.0731, respectively.



Against the euro and the yen, the kiwi edged down to 1.7639 and 85.05 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7707 and 84.77, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.64 against the greenback, 1.05 against the aussie, 1.71 against the euro and 87.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX