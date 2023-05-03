

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Package delivery and logistics major Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter consolidated net profit fell 32.6 percent to 911 million euros from last year's 1.35 billion euros.



Earnings per share declined 30.6 percent to 0.75 euro from 1.08 euros a year ago.



Operating profit or EBIT was 1.64 billion euros, 24.1 percent lower than the prior-year quarter. The Group-wide EBIT margin was 7.8 percent, down from 9.6 percent a year ago.



The company achieved revenue of 20.92 billion euros in the first quarter, down 7.4 percent from last year's 22.59 billion euros.



Further, the company confirmed its forecast for fiscal 2023 and 2025.



For fiscal 2023, Deutsche Post still projects EBIT to range from 6.0 billion euros to 7.0 billion euros citing three scenarios, in light of the continuing uncertainty about the course of an economic recovery.



In the favorable case of a recovery starting around mid-year, Deutsche Post DHL expects EBIT of around 7.0 billion euros for fiscal year 2023. EBIT would be around 6.5 billion euros in case of a recovery starting more towards year end. Meanwhile, in the least favorable case of no significant recovery in 2023, the Group predicts EBIT of at least 6.0 billion euros.



In fiscal 2022, EBIT was 8.44 billion euros.



Deutsche Post expects further growth in the medium term.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX