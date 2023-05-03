Anzeige
03.05.2023
PanGenomic Health Inc - Annual Financial Results

PanGenomic Health Inc - Annual Financial Results

PR Newswire

London, May 2

3 May 2023

PanGenomic Health Inc.

("PanGenomic" or the "Company")

PanGenomic Health Announces Financial Results for the 2022 Fiscal Year

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, 3 May 2023 - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA) (AQSE: NARA), is pleased to announce that it has filed its audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2022 (the "2022 Year End Financial Statements").

The 2022 Year End Financial Statements, together with detailed information regarding the Company's financial results as set forth in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the same period can be found under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

"We are very pleased with the progress we made in 2022 as a publicly-listed startup benefit company in the digital health sector", said Robert Nygren, Executive Chair of PanGenomic Health. "The need for innovative solutions for consumers and their health practitioners to address mental health challenges is significant, and we believe that evidence-based natural solutions will play an important role."

Key highlights in the year included:

  • Listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange as one of Canada's first publicly-traded benefit companies.
  • Launched Nara app to provide consumers with personalised information about evidence-based natural remedy solutions to support mental health.
  • Appointed Maryam Marissen as CEO, who has over two decades of experience in consumer product marketing, private clinic services and public advocacy and helped establish one of the first online personal care and wellness e-commerce stores in North America.
  • Appointed PanGenomic Health Co-Founder Vincent Lum as CEO of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, MUJN Diagnostics Inc. (formerly PlantGx Diagnostics Inc.), which is developing novel prognostic tests to help assess the effectiveness of natural remedy treatments for mental health conditions.
  • Acquired Mindleap Health Inc., the developer of a telehealth platform for mental health and wellness.

The Company's financial results for the year ended 31 December 2022 were as follows:

As at
PANGENOMIC HEALTH INC.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)		31 December
2022
$		31 December
2021
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents88,5261,348,622
Amounts receivable157,81741,366
Prepaid expenses204,103280,420
Loan receivable33,924-
Total current assets484,3701,670,408
Non-current assets
Equipment19,77224,880
Intangible assets-850,000
Loan receivable-31,640
Total non-current assets19,772906,520
TOTAL ASSETS504,1422,576,928
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities399,016170,794
Loan payable101,771-
Due to related parties218,465163,660
Total liabilities719,252334,454
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Common shares11,240,0564,634,568
Preferred shares-497,330
Equity reserves3,526,35697,770
Deficit(14,981,522)(2,987,194)
Total shareholders' equity (deficit)(215,110)2,242,474
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)504,1422,576,928

PANGENOMIC HEALTH INC.Year ended
31 December
Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss20222021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)$$
Expenses
Advertising and promotion495,69481,625
Consulting fees954,847357,000
Depreciation11,1132,127
Director's fees42,500-
General and administrative119,72913,531
Professional fees269,364167,998
Rent (Note 10)10,00012,000
Research and development534,113129,669
Share-based compensation616,78650,877
Transfer agent and filing fees64,91419,024
Wages and benefits522,76734,804
Total expenses3,641,827868,655
Loss before other income (expense)(3,641,827)(868,655)
Other income (expense)
Interest expense(1,311)(2,466)
Interest income2,45415,841
Impairment of intangible assets(8,361,114)(1,794,042)
Foreign exchange translation gain7,470-
Total other income (expense)(8,352,501)(1,780,667)
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year(11,994,328)(2,649,322)
Loss per common share, basic and diluted(0.22)(0.13)
Weighted average common shares outstanding54,805,72219,779,471

PANGENOMIC HEALTH INC.Year ended
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow31 December31 December
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)20222021
$$
Operating activities
Net loss(11,994,328)(2,649,322)
Items not involving cash:
Amortization of loan fee-2,000
Depreciation11,1132,127
Foreign exchange translation gain(2,284)-
Impairment of intangible asset8,361,1141,794,042
Share-based compensation616,78650,877
Changes in non-cash operating working capital:
Amounts receivable(93,641)(41,585)
Prepaid expenses76,317(274,541)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities227,22260,936
Due to related parties(15,155)(3,776)
Net cash used in operating activities(2,782,546)(1,059,242)
Investing activities
Acquisition costs upon acquisition of Mindleap Health Inc.(47,147)-
Cash acquired upon acquisition of Mindleap Health Inc.1,023-
Cash acquired upon acquisition of Pangenomic Technologies Inc.-33,546
Investment in loans receivable-(631,640)
Purchase of equipment(6,005)(6,814)
Net cash used in investing activities(52,129)(604,908)
Financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of units, net of issuance costs1,290,6582,457,215
Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares, net of issuance costs-497,330
Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of warrants142,500-
Proceeds from loan payable101,77120,000
Proceeds from related party loans39,650-
Net cash provided by financing activities1,574,5792,974,545
Change in cash(1,260,096)1,310,395
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year1,348,62238,227
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year88,5261,348,622
Cash and cash equivalents consist of:
Cash in bank77,276198,622
Cashable short-term investment certificate11,2501,150,000
Total cash and cash equivalents88,5261,348,622

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalised, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

The Directors of PanGenomic take responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

For more information, please contact:

Jerry Lai, Investor RelationsMaryam Marissen, President & CEO

PanGenomic Health Inc. PanGenomic Health Inc.

778 743 4642 778 743 4642

ir@pangenomic.com info@pangenomic.com

Patrick Callas, ND

Psy Integrated Health Inc.

604 336 2844

management@psyintegrated.com

Novum Securities Limited, AQSE corporate Advisor

David Coffman / George Duxberry

Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400

Yellow Jersey PR
Charles Goodwin / Shiv Thambirajah / Soraya Jackson
Investor Relations, UK
Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided by PanGenomic and the consideration to be paid to PanGenomic. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although PanGenomic believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because PanGenomic can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In particular, there is no assurance that MUJN Diagnostics and/or Psy Integrated will be able to complete trial biomarker testing program within the timeframes expected, or at all. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in PanGenomic's disclosure documents which can be found under PanGenomic's profile onwww.sedar.com.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Except as noted below, the financial information provided in this news release is derived from the PanGenomic Health's audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the related notes thereto as prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and related IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRICs") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). A copy of PanGenomic Health's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis is available on under PanGenomic Health's profile onwww.sedar.com.

© 2023 PR Newswire
