PanGenomic Health Inc - Annual Financial Results

3 May 2023

PanGenomic Health Inc.

("PanGenomic" or the "Company")

PanGenomic Health Announces Financial Results for the 2022 Fiscal Year

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, 3 May 2023 - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA) (AQSE: NARA), is pleased to announce that it has filed its audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2022 (the "2022 Year End Financial Statements").

The 2022 Year End Financial Statements, together with detailed information regarding the Company's financial results as set forth in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the same period can be found under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

"We are very pleased with the progress we made in 2022 as a publicly-listed startup benefit company in the digital health sector", said Robert Nygren, Executive Chair of PanGenomic Health. "The need for innovative solutions for consumers and their health practitioners to address mental health challenges is significant, and we believe that evidence-based natural solutions will play an important role."

Key highlights in the year included:

Listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange as one of Canada's first publicly-traded benefit companies.

first publicly-traded benefit companies. Launched Nara app to provide consumers with personalised information about evidence-based natural remedy solutions to support mental health.

Appointed Maryam Marissen as CEO, who has over two decades of experience in consumer product marketing, private clinic services and public advocacy and helped establish one of the first online personal care and wellness e-commerce stores in North America .

as CEO, who has over two decades of experience in consumer product marketing, private clinic services and public advocacy and helped establish one of the first online personal care and wellness e-commerce stores in . Appointed PanGenomic Health Co-Founder Vincent Lum as CEO of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, MUJN Diagnostics Inc. (formerly PlantGx Diagnostics Inc.), which is developing novel prognostic tests to help assess the effectiveness of natural remedy treatments for mental health conditions.

as CEO of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, MUJN Diagnostics Inc. (formerly PlantGx Diagnostics Inc.), which is developing novel prognostic tests to help assess the effectiveness of natural remedy treatments for mental health conditions. Acquired Mindleap Health Inc., the developer of a telehealth platform for mental health and wellness.

The Company's financial results for the year ended 31 December 2022 were as follows:

As at PANGENOMIC HEALTH INC.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) 31 December

2022

$ 31 December

2021

$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 88,526 1,348,622 Amounts receivable 157,817 41,366 Prepaid expenses 204,103 280,420 Loan receivable 33,924 - Total current assets 484,370 1,670,408 Non-current assets Equipment 19,772 24,880 Intangible assets - 850,000 Loan receivable - 31,640 Total non-current assets 19,772 906,520 TOTAL ASSETS 504,142 2,576,928 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 399,016 170,794 Loan payable 101,771 - Due to related parties 218,465 163,660 Total liabilities 719,252 334,454 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Common shares 11,240,056 4,634,568 Preferred shares - 497,330 Equity reserves 3,526,356 97,770 Deficit (14,981,522) (2,987,194) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) (215,110) 2,242,474 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) 504,142 2,576,928

PANGENOMIC HEALTH INC. Year ended

31 December Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss 2022 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) $ $ Expenses Advertising and promotion 495,694 81,625 Consulting fees 954,847 357,000 Depreciation 11,113 2,127 Director's fees 42,500 - General and administrative 119,729 13,531 Professional fees 269,364 167,998 Rent (Note 10) 10,000 12,000 Research and development 534,113 129,669 Share-based compensation 616,786 50,877 Transfer agent and filing fees 64,914 19,024 Wages and benefits 522,767 34,804 Total expenses 3,641,827 868,655 Loss before other income (expense) (3,641,827) (868,655) Other income (expense) Interest expense (1,311) (2,466) Interest income 2,454 15,841 Impairment of intangible assets (8,361,114) (1,794,042) Foreign exchange translation gain 7,470 - Total other income (expense) (8,352,501) (1,780,667) Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year (11,994,328) (2,649,322) Loss per common share, basic and diluted (0.22) (0.13) Weighted average common shares outstanding 54,805,722 19,779,471

PANGENOMIC HEALTH INC. Year ended Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow 31 December 31 December (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) 2022 2021 $ $ Operating activities Net loss (11,994,328) (2,649,322) Items not involving cash: Amortization of loan fee - 2,000 Depreciation 11,113 2,127 Foreign exchange translation gain (2,284) - Impairment of intangible asset 8,361,114 1,794,042 Share-based compensation 616,786 50,877 Changes in non-cash operating working capital: Amounts receivable (93,641) (41,585) Prepaid expenses 76,317 (274,541) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 227,222 60,936 Due to related parties (15,155) (3,776) Net cash used in operating activities (2,782,546) (1,059,242) Investing activities Acquisition costs upon acquisition of Mindleap Health Inc. (47,147) - Cash acquired upon acquisition of Mindleap Health Inc. 1,023 - Cash acquired upon acquisition of Pangenomic Technologies Inc. - 33,546 Investment in loans receivable - (631,640) Purchase of equipment (6,005) (6,814) Net cash used in investing activities (52,129) (604,908) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of units, net of issuance costs 1,290,658 2,457,215 Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares, net of issuance costs - 497,330 Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of warrants 142,500 - Proceeds from loan payable 101,771 20,000 Proceeds from related party loans 39,650 - Net cash provided by financing activities 1,574,579 2,974,545 Change in cash (1,260,096) 1,310,395 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 1,348,622 38,227 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 88,526 1,348,622 Cash and cash equivalents consist of: Cash in bank 77,276 198,622 Cashable short-term investment certificate 11,250 1,150,000 Total cash and cash equivalents 88,526 1,348,622

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalised, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

The Directors of PanGenomic take responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

For more information, please contact:

Jerry Lai, Investor RelationsMaryam Marissen, President & CEO

PanGenomic Health Inc. PanGenomic Health Inc.

778 743 4642 778 743 4642

ir@pangenomic.com info@pangenomic.com

Patrick Callas, ND

Psy Integrated Health Inc.

604 336 2844

management@psyintegrated.com

Novum Securities Limited, AQSE corporate Advisor

David Coffman / George Duxberry

Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400

Yellow Jersey PR

Charles Goodwin / Shiv Thambirajah / Soraya Jackson

Investor Relations, UK

Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided by PanGenomic and the consideration to be paid to PanGenomic. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although PanGenomic believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because PanGenomic can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In particular, there is no assurance that MUJN Diagnostics and/or Psy Integrated will be able to complete trial biomarker testing program within the timeframes expected, or at all. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in PanGenomic's disclosure documents which can be found under PanGenomic's profile onwww.sedar.com.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Except as noted below, the financial information provided in this news release is derived from the PanGenomic Health's audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the related notes thereto as prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and related IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRICs") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). A copy of PanGenomic Health's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis is available on under PanGenomic Health's profile onwww.sedar.com.