

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK) Wednesday reported pre-tax income of 2.377 billion euros for the first quarter, lower than 2.625 billion euros in the same quarter a year ago, hurt primarily by higher expenses.



Net income was 4.435 billion euros in the first quarter, higher than 1.840 billion euros last year. The company had net income from discontinued activities of 2.947 billion euros in the latest quarter, compared with 229 million euros last year.



Excluding one-time items, distributable net income was 2.845 billion euros in the first quarter.



Quarterly revenues increased to 12.032 billion euros from 11.868 billion euros in the previous year.



Looking forward, the group confirms that it expects an increase of more than 9% in full-year distributable net income from last year. Distributable earnings per share in 2023 is expected to increase more than 12% year-on-year.



