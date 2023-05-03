Das Instrument LQAG DE000A12UP29 LAIQON AG INH O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.05.2023

The instrument LQAG DE000A12UP29 LAIQON AG INH O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.05.2023



Das Instrument 8GC JE00B4T3BW64 GLENCORE PLC DL -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.05.2023

The instrument 8GC JE00B4T3BW64 GLENCORE PLC DL -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.05.2023



Das Instrument H2X3 BMG4593F1389 HISCOX LTD LS-,065 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.05.2023

The instrument H2X3 BMG4593F1389 HISCOX LTD LS-,065 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.05.2023



Das Instrument 84Q NO0010893902 PROXIMAR SEAFD NK-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.05.2023

The instrument 84Q NO0010893902 PROXIMAR SEAFD NK-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.05.2023



Das Instrument 4A1 SE0008241558 CERENO SCIENTIFIC AB B EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.05.2023

The instrument 4A1 SE0008241558 CERENO SCIENTIFIC AB B EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.05.2023