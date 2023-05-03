DJ Metacade's Highly Anticipated MEXC Listing Confirmed For 4th May

Metacade, the exciting new play-to-earn GameFi platform, continues its ascent as one of the most promising prospects in the space after announcing their listing date for MEXC Exchange at 09:00 UTC on the 4th May.

MEXC is one of the go-to platforms for new traders and experienced investors, with the latest listing coming as welcome news to Metacade backers. The platform currently ranks at 15th largest in the world for trading volume, with the last 24 hours having seen over USD1.1 billion volume in trades. With over 6 million users in 200 countries, the decision to list on MEXC seems well calculated. This bodes well for the 9,000+ holders currently invested in MCADE.

Russell Bennett, CEO of Metacade, said, "I'm delighted that we're listing on such an established and well-renowned

platform like MEXC. The confidence that we're getting from the industry is hugely motivating and fuels our desire

to create something like never before. This is our largest listing yet by some miles, and there will be more big

things coming soon!"

The MEXC listing follows other big listings on both Uniswap and BitMart in April. At the time of issuing this statement, Metacade is USD0.04139 according to CMC, which is 195% above the average presale purchase price.

The confidence in Metacade has strong foundations; Metacade received a perfect 99/99 score on the decentralized cryptocurrency market analysis platform, DEX Tools, making it one of the more trustworthy and secure cryptos available.

Sentiment was further enforced with Metacade's news that it is on track to deliver Metacade Lite in May, which will offer users the first experience of the app UX, with a selection of both Web2 and Web3 games.

With Metacade being listed on MEXC, Bennett is optimistic about the future. "This is another step in the right

direction and I'm sure this will have a positive impact on Metacade as it solidifies our position in the market and

our reputation as one of the most exciting and promising projects in the space."

About Metacade

Metacade is the premier destination for gaming in the metaverse. As Web3's first community arcade that allows gamers to hang out, share gaming knowledge and play exclusive P2E games. The platform offers users multiple ways to generate income, build careers in Web3 and connect with the broader gaming community.

Metacade will be the one-stop destination for users to play, earn and network with other passionate gamers worldwide. Once the project reaches the end of its roadmap, Metacade will be handed over to the community as a full-fledged decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), evidencing its commitment to people-led gaming.

