Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Analyst and Investor Briefing 03-May-2023 / 09:00 MSK

Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY ADR: AUCOY Date 03 May 2023 Polymetal International plc

Analyst and Investor Briefing

Polymetal International plc ("Polymetal" or the "Group") will host an Analyst and Investor Briefing to provide an update on corporate developments as well as discuss the production results for the first quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, 10 May 2023 in London and by online webcast.

The event will begin at 10:00 BST (12:00 Moscow time, 15:00 Astana time) at the etc.venues, 8 Fenchurch Pl, London EC3M 4PB (How to find). To attend in-person please register by Tuesday, 9 May 2023, with the Investor Relations department using the contacts below.

At the event, Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO, and Maxim Nazimok, CFO, will provide an update on the corporate actions in connection with preserving shareholder value as well as discuss the production results for the first quarter of 2023, which will be announced on the same day in the morning (GMT).

To join the video webcast please follow the link:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4215044/57F84C60B29C3706B85933B505CAF446. Webcast participants will be able to ask questions via live chat.

A recording of the event will be available at the webcast link above and on the Polymetal's website soon after the event.

Enquiries

Investor Relations Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) Kirill Kuznetsov +7 717 261 0222 (Kazakhstan)

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

