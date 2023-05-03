Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 03-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

03 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 02 May 2023 it purchased a total of 185,655 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            115,655     70,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0460     GBP0.9210 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0360     GBP0.9140 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0411     GBP0.9175

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 680,939,712 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
4,491      1.0360        XDUB     09:08:22      00027669201TRDU1 
2,601      1.0360        XDUB     09:08:22      00027669202TRDU1 
2,560      1.0360        XDUB     09:08:22      00027669203TRDU1 
827       1.0360        XDUB     09:08:22      00027669204TRDU1 
370       1.0360        XDUB     09:08:22      00027669205TRDU1 
2,610      1.0360        XDUB     09:21:18      00027669261TRDU1 
7,000      1.0400        XDUB     10:25:38      00027669637TRDU1 
3,620      1.0400        XDUB     10:25:38      00027669638TRDU1 
4,812      1.0440        XDUB     10:47:59      00027669778TRDU1 
4,918      1.0420        XDUB     10:55:39      00027669806TRDU1 
2,729      1.0420        XDUB     10:55:39      00027669807TRDU1 
2,016      1.0380        XDUB     11:40:56      00027669954TRDU1 
268       1.0380        XDUB     11:40:56      00027669955TRDU1 
1,073      1.0400        XDUB     12:01:14      00027670020TRDU1 
602       1.0400        XDUB     12:01:14      00027670021TRDU1 
6,265      1.0420        XDUB     12:58:32      00027670309TRDU1 
4,647      1.0420        XDUB     12:58:32      00027670310TRDU1 
5,190      1.0420        XDUB     13:29:07      00027670464TRDU1 
4,732      1.0420        XDUB     13:29:07      00027670465TRDU1 
2,629      1.0420        XDUB     13:29:07      00027670466TRDU1 
2,344      1.0400        XDUB     14:13:06      00027670851TRDU1 
2,280      1.0400        XDUB     14:22:39      00027670945TRDU1 
2,136      1.0400        XDUB     15:01:33      00027671764TRDU1 
547       1.0400        XDUB     15:01:33      00027671765TRDU1 
1,652      1.0400        XDUB     15:01:33      00027671766TRDU1 
1,604      1.0400        XDUB     15:01:33      00027671767TRDU1 
422       1.0400        XDUB     15:01:33      00027671768TRDU1 
1,503      1.0400        XDUB     15:01:33      00027671769TRDU1 
6,791      1.0400        XDUB     15:01:33      00027671770TRDU1 
968       1.0400        XDUB     15:01:33      00027671771TRDU1 
1,604      1.0400        XDUB     15:01:33      00027671772TRDU1 
3,556      1.0400        XDUB     15:01:33      00027671773TRDU1 
2,426      1.0380        XDUB     15:14:33      00027672025TRDU1 
2,585      1.0380        XDUB     15:14:33      00027672026TRDU1 
2,355      1.0440        XDUB     15:40:52      00027672523TRDU1 
2,452      1.0440        XDUB     15:41:24      00027672547TRDU1 
1,500      1.0440        XDUB     15:48:19      00027672636TRDU1 
1,114      1.0460        XDUB     16:05:44      00027672966TRDU1 
4,150      1.0460        XDUB     16:05:45      00027672967TRDU1 
2,228      1.0460        XDUB     16:26:26      00027673331TRDU1 
706       1.0460        XDUB     16:26:26      00027673333TRDU1 
2,934      1.0460        XDUB     16:26:26      00027673334TRDU1 
2,934      1.0460        XDUB     16:27:47      00027673350TRDU1 
45        1.0460        XDUB     16:27:47      00027673351TRDU1 
43        1.0460        XDUB     16:27:47      00027673352TRDU1 
374       1.0460        XDUB     16:27:53      00027673354TRDU1 
220       1.0460        XDUB     16:27:53      00027673355TRDU1 
149       1.0460        XDUB     16:27:53      00027673356TRDU1 
73        1.0460        XDUB     16:27:53      00027673357TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
221       0.9180        XLON     10:25:39      00027669641TRDU1 
9,408      0.9180        XLON     10:25:39      00027669642TRDU1 
1,801      0.9150        XLON     10:26:10      00027669664TRDU1 
1,591      0.9160        XLON     10:56:39      00027669812TRDU1 
2,698      0.9160        XLON     10:56:39      00027669813TRDU1 
979       0.9160        XLON     10:56:39      00027669814TRDU1 
2,280      0.9140        XLON     11:02:32      00027669851TRDU1 
2,293      0.9170        XLON     12:11:55      00027670073TRDU1 
411       0.9170        XLON     12:36:56      00027670209TRDU1 
84        0.9170        XLON     12:41:14      00027670239TRDU1 
675       0.9170        XLON     12:41:14      00027670240TRDU1 
1,703      0.9170        XLON     12:41:14      00027670241TRDU1 
215       0.9170        XLON     12:41:14      00027670242TRDU1 
89        0.9180        XLON     13:08:41      00027670391TRDU1 
653       0.9180        XLON     13:08:41      00027670392TRDU1 
1,635      0.9180        XLON     13:08:41      00027670393TRDU1 
4,241      0.9160        XLON     13:08:41      00027670394TRDU1 
23        0.9160        XLON     13:08:42      00027670395TRDU1 
2,083      0.9150        XLON     13:29:07      00027670467TRDU1 
2,294      0.9140        XLON     13:45:41      00027670570TRDU1 
2,396      0.9170        XLON     14:32:05      00027671021TRDU1 
1,326      0.9170        XLON     14:40:35      00027671397TRDU1 
439       0.9170        XLON     14:40:35      00027671398TRDU1 
1,447      0.9170        XLON     14:47:57      00027671505TRDU1 
1,455      0.9170        XLON     14:54:09      00027671642TRDU1 
1,044      0.9170        XLON     14:54:09      00027671643TRDU1 
1,326      0.9170        XLON     15:04:39      00027671850TRDU1 
970       0.9170        XLON     15:04:39      00027671851TRDU1 
3,620      0.9150        XLON     15:04:59      00027671852TRDU1 
3,206      0.9150        XLON     15:04:59      00027671853TRDU1 
256       0.9170        XLON     15:43:49      00027672578TRDU1 
264       0.9170        XLON     15:45:03      00027672614TRDU1 
7,018      0.9210        XLON     16:26:26      00027673328TRDU1 
3,158      0.9210        XLON     16:26:26      00027673329TRDU1 
716       0.9210        XLON     16:26:26      00027673330TRDU1 
5,982      0.9210        XLON     16:26:26      00027673332TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 240856 
EQS News ID:  1622565 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1622565&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.