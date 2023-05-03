DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

03 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 02 May 2023 it purchased a total of 185,655 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 115,655 70,000 Number of ordinary shares purchased EUR1.0460 GBP0.9210 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0360 GBP0.9140 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0411 GBP0.9175

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 680,939,712 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 4,491 1.0360 XDUB 09:08:22 00027669201TRDU1 2,601 1.0360 XDUB 09:08:22 00027669202TRDU1 2,560 1.0360 XDUB 09:08:22 00027669203TRDU1 827 1.0360 XDUB 09:08:22 00027669204TRDU1 370 1.0360 XDUB 09:08:22 00027669205TRDU1 2,610 1.0360 XDUB 09:21:18 00027669261TRDU1 7,000 1.0400 XDUB 10:25:38 00027669637TRDU1 3,620 1.0400 XDUB 10:25:38 00027669638TRDU1 4,812 1.0440 XDUB 10:47:59 00027669778TRDU1 4,918 1.0420 XDUB 10:55:39 00027669806TRDU1 2,729 1.0420 XDUB 10:55:39 00027669807TRDU1 2,016 1.0380 XDUB 11:40:56 00027669954TRDU1 268 1.0380 XDUB 11:40:56 00027669955TRDU1 1,073 1.0400 XDUB 12:01:14 00027670020TRDU1 602 1.0400 XDUB 12:01:14 00027670021TRDU1 6,265 1.0420 XDUB 12:58:32 00027670309TRDU1 4,647 1.0420 XDUB 12:58:32 00027670310TRDU1 5,190 1.0420 XDUB 13:29:07 00027670464TRDU1 4,732 1.0420 XDUB 13:29:07 00027670465TRDU1 2,629 1.0420 XDUB 13:29:07 00027670466TRDU1 2,344 1.0400 XDUB 14:13:06 00027670851TRDU1 2,280 1.0400 XDUB 14:22:39 00027670945TRDU1 2,136 1.0400 XDUB 15:01:33 00027671764TRDU1 547 1.0400 XDUB 15:01:33 00027671765TRDU1 1,652 1.0400 XDUB 15:01:33 00027671766TRDU1 1,604 1.0400 XDUB 15:01:33 00027671767TRDU1 422 1.0400 XDUB 15:01:33 00027671768TRDU1 1,503 1.0400 XDUB 15:01:33 00027671769TRDU1 6,791 1.0400 XDUB 15:01:33 00027671770TRDU1 968 1.0400 XDUB 15:01:33 00027671771TRDU1 1,604 1.0400 XDUB 15:01:33 00027671772TRDU1 3,556 1.0400 XDUB 15:01:33 00027671773TRDU1 2,426 1.0380 XDUB 15:14:33 00027672025TRDU1 2,585 1.0380 XDUB 15:14:33 00027672026TRDU1 2,355 1.0440 XDUB 15:40:52 00027672523TRDU1 2,452 1.0440 XDUB 15:41:24 00027672547TRDU1 1,500 1.0440 XDUB 15:48:19 00027672636TRDU1 1,114 1.0460 XDUB 16:05:44 00027672966TRDU1 4,150 1.0460 XDUB 16:05:45 00027672967TRDU1 2,228 1.0460 XDUB 16:26:26 00027673331TRDU1 706 1.0460 XDUB 16:26:26 00027673333TRDU1 2,934 1.0460 XDUB 16:26:26 00027673334TRDU1 2,934 1.0460 XDUB 16:27:47 00027673350TRDU1 45 1.0460 XDUB 16:27:47 00027673351TRDU1 43 1.0460 XDUB 16:27:47 00027673352TRDU1 374 1.0460 XDUB 16:27:53 00027673354TRDU1 220 1.0460 XDUB 16:27:53 00027673355TRDU1 149 1.0460 XDUB 16:27:53 00027673356TRDU1 73 1.0460 XDUB 16:27:53 00027673357TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 221 0.9180 XLON 10:25:39 00027669641TRDU1 9,408 0.9180 XLON 10:25:39 00027669642TRDU1 1,801 0.9150 XLON 10:26:10 00027669664TRDU1 1,591 0.9160 XLON 10:56:39 00027669812TRDU1 2,698 0.9160 XLON 10:56:39 00027669813TRDU1 979 0.9160 XLON 10:56:39 00027669814TRDU1 2,280 0.9140 XLON 11:02:32 00027669851TRDU1 2,293 0.9170 XLON 12:11:55 00027670073TRDU1 411 0.9170 XLON 12:36:56 00027670209TRDU1 84 0.9170 XLON 12:41:14 00027670239TRDU1 675 0.9170 XLON 12:41:14 00027670240TRDU1 1,703 0.9170 XLON 12:41:14 00027670241TRDU1 215 0.9170 XLON 12:41:14 00027670242TRDU1 89 0.9180 XLON 13:08:41 00027670391TRDU1 653 0.9180 XLON 13:08:41 00027670392TRDU1 1,635 0.9180 XLON 13:08:41 00027670393TRDU1 4,241 0.9160 XLON 13:08:41 00027670394TRDU1 23 0.9160 XLON 13:08:42 00027670395TRDU1 2,083 0.9150 XLON 13:29:07 00027670467TRDU1 2,294 0.9140 XLON 13:45:41 00027670570TRDU1 2,396 0.9170 XLON 14:32:05 00027671021TRDU1 1,326 0.9170 XLON 14:40:35 00027671397TRDU1 439 0.9170 XLON 14:40:35 00027671398TRDU1 1,447 0.9170 XLON 14:47:57 00027671505TRDU1 1,455 0.9170 XLON 14:54:09 00027671642TRDU1 1,044 0.9170 XLON 14:54:09 00027671643TRDU1 1,326 0.9170 XLON 15:04:39 00027671850TRDU1 970 0.9170 XLON 15:04:39 00027671851TRDU1 3,620 0.9150 XLON 15:04:59 00027671852TRDU1 3,206 0.9150 XLON 15:04:59 00027671853TRDU1 256 0.9170 XLON 15:43:49 00027672578TRDU1 264 0.9170 XLON 15:45:03 00027672614TRDU1 7,018 0.9210 XLON 16:26:26 00027673328TRDU1 3,158 0.9210 XLON 16:26:26 00027673329TRDU1 716 0.9210 XLON 16:26:26 00027673330TRDU1 5,982 0.9210 XLON 16:26:26 00027673332TRDU1

