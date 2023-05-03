Regulatory News:

Latecoere (Paris:LAT), a tier one partner to major international aircraft manufacturers, informs that, as part of its transformation efforts, the discussions already started with its stakeholders, including its lenders, the French State and its anchor Shareholder with a view to enhancing the Group's overall capital structure in relation to its current loans and PGEs (Prêts Garantis par l'Etat), are progressing on a potential capital reconfiguration of the Group.

Latecoere has decided to postpone the release of its Universal Registration Document given the ongoing discussions and the potential capital reconfiguration,

Latecoere will update the market in due course.

About Latecoere

As an international group and "Tier 1" partner of the world's leading aircraft and spacecraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Lockheed Martin), Latecoere serves the aerospace sector with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group operates in all segments of the aerospace industry (commercial, regional, business and military), in two business areas:

Aerostructures (55% of sales): doors, fuselage, wing and empennage, rods and struts.

Interconnection Systems (45% of sales): aeronautics and space wiring, avionics racks, onboard equipment, electronic systems.

As of December 31, 2022, the Group employed 5,918 people in 14 countries. Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Code: FR0000032278 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

