

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche Wednesday posted a 25.5% growth in its sales revenue at 10.10 billion euros for the first quarter compared with 8.04 billion euros in the previous year.



Operating profit in the quarter increased to 1.84 billion euros from 1.47 billion euros last year.



Deliveries to customers in the first quarter rose 18% year-on-year to 80,767.



Commenting on the results, Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and Board Member for Finance and IT at Porsche said, 'The significant growth is due to a number of factors: higher Group sales, continued positive pricing and mix effects. We keep driving our strategy of modern luxury forward, in the interest of our customers.'



Looking forward, Porsche backed its full-year sales revenue in the range of 40 billion euros - 42 billion euros.



