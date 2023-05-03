Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2023) - Li-FT Power Ltd. (CSE: LIFT) (FSE: WS0) ("LIFT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. April Hayward has been appointed to the role of Chief Sustainability Officer ("CSO"), effective June 1, 2023.

Dr. Hayward's career has been dedicated to leading sustainable development in the mining industry in northern Canada for more than a decade. She has a proven track record of developing collaborative working relationships with key stakeholders and successfully navigating projects through the regulatory system to obtain operating permits in the Northwest Territories through her managerial and executive roles with the Ekati mine and Mountain Province Diamonds. Dr. Hayward brings a unique combination of operational and corporate experience, technical expertise, and over 25 years of diverse experience in the fields of environment and sustainability in the public, private, and academic sectors to the Company. She has a Ph.D. in Ecology from McMaster University (2007) and an MBA with a Finance specialisation from the Haskayne School of Business (2022).

Francis MacDonald, CEO of LIFT, comments, "I would like to welcome Dr. Hayward to the management team at LIFT. We have a strong commitment to sustainable operations at all of our projects which is essential for the development of Canadian critical minerals. Dr. Hayward brings a wealth of experience in the realm of environment, engagement and permitting with development projects and operating mines in the Northwest Territories that will be essential for the Company's future success."

Dr. April Hayward comments, "I am thrilled to join the LIFT team leading into the initial drilling campaign at the Yellowknife Lithium Project. I look forward to leveraging my expertise to embed sustainable development into the core of the company's strategy to enhance long-term value for all of our stakeholders."

Stock Options Grant

The Company will, effective June 1, 2023, grant to Dr. Hayward options to acquire a total of 80,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $10.00 per share for a period of five years.

The Company has also granted options to consultant, effective as of today's date to acquire a total of 80,000 shares, on the same terms.

The Options will fully vest after two years, with one quarter of the total options vesting at each six-month anniversary.

About Li-FT

Li-FT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company's flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. Li-FT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, in addition to the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Field.

