

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L), a British maker of luxury sports cars and grand tourers, reported that its loss for the first quarter narrowed to 73.8 million pounds from 112.0 million pounds in the prior year.



Loss before tax was 74.2 million pounds compared to a loss of 111.6 million pounds in the prior year.



Adjusted loss before tax narrowed to 57.3 million pounds from 109.0 million pounds in the previous year.



Revenue increased by 27% year-on-year to 295.9 million pounds primarily driven by favourable mix dynamics from the DBX707 and V12 Vantage, higher volumes and strong pricing dynamics in the core portfolio.



The company said it remains on its way to achieving its target of about 10,000 wholesales. In addition, it is well on track to deliver its medium-term financial targets of about 2 billion pounds revenue and about 500 million pounds adjusted EBITDA in 2024/25.



The company noted that 2023 expectations are unchanged since its fiscal year 2022 results announcement on 1st March. The company still expects to deliver significant growth in profitability compared to 2022, primarily driven by an increase in volumes and higher gross margin in both Core and Special vehicles.



Adjusted EBITDA margin for the year is still expected to be up to around 20 percent, and wholesale volume is expected to grow to around 7,000 units.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX