Sales and growth industry expert Andrea Fassari joins Provenir's team to respond to the increasing demand in a digital-first market for the company's automated decisioning, real-time data and advanced analytics

Provenir, a global leader in data and AI-powered risk decisioning software, today announced that Andrea Fassari has been appointed Country Manager in Italy. Fassari will lead Provenir's sales operations in the region, responsible for implementing new strategies to enhance the company's plans to further expand its risk decisioning solutions to financial services businesses in the region.

Fassari brings more than fifteen years' experience in sales, marketing and operations, with strong expertise in overall sales performance, as well as closely aligning sales objectives with a companies' core strategy. He's held senior roles at UNGUESS, CONNEXIA and Accenture, where he successfully implemented new target market initiatives by coordinating large teams to meet client needs.

Provenir is experiencing significant demand for its industry-leading data and AI-powered risk decisioning platform that blows past traditional credit decisioning software by letting businesses harness the power of decisioning, data AI and from one unified, no-code user interface. Based in Milan, Fassari will be a crucial part of Provenir's international sales team to drive sales strategies to enable the achievement of the business's goals and targets.

"Financial services firms worldwide are increasingly looking for a credit risk decisioning platform that allows them to make smarter decisions, faster," said Frode Berg, Provenir's Managing Director of Europe. "As a recognised industry leader, Provenir is helping its clients to be more competitive, more agile and ready to rapidly respond to evolving business needs, but we won't stop there. Andrea will form an integral part of our expansion into Italy, as we continue on our journey to delivering our unified risk decisioning ecosystem. We're excited to have him onboard!"

About Provenir

Provenir helps fintechs and financial services providers unlock the secret to smarter credit risk decisioning.

The company brings together the power of decisioning, data and AI to drive instant decisions. This unique offering gives organizations the ability to power decisioning innovation across the full customer lifecycle, driving improvements in the customer experience, access to financial services, business agility, and more.

Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 50 countries and processes more than 3 billion transactions annually.

