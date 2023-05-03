Anzeige
Nasdaq welcomes RATO to the Nasdaq Baltic First North market

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, May 3, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ)
announces that bonds issued by the RATO Credit Union have been admitted to
trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North market by Nasdaq Vilnius as of today. 

The size of the RATO Credit Union's issue of subordinated bonds is EUR 1.35
million. The bonds have a nominal value of EUR 1,000 each, with annual coupon
rate of 12% and interest paid quarterly. The maturity date of the issue is July
18, 2029. 

"Our congratulations to RATO Credit Union for admission of their bonds to
trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North market. Thus, one more Lithuanian
company has chosen to tap the public securities market to support its growth
and development, and we are delighted to see that," says Saulius Malinauskas,
the President of the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange. "This is the first credit
union to be traded on the Baltic market. We wish the new issuer all success in
the capital market, and we look forward to working with them in the future." 

"This important step which the RATO Credit Union has taken ensures liquidity
for investors and effective monitoring of issuer compliance and trading in line
with international standards. We aim to become even more transparent to our
investors, clients, and partners, and have the goal of issuing more financial
instruments of various types in the future," says Vytenis Mažiulis, the
Chairman of the Board of the RATO Credit Union. 

The investment banking company Orion Securities advised the Credit Union on the
issuance of the bonds and listing in the First North market. Orion Securities
is also a certified adviser of RATO in the First North market. 

Lukas Žilinskas, corporate finance vice president at Orion Securities says:
"After successfully distributing 1.35 million EUR of RATO credit union bond
issue in July 2022 we are taking another step by listing RATO Credit Union
bonds on the Nasdaq First North market. This step will provide additional
liquidity opportunities for investors and more effective dissemination of the
issuer's material events and financial information. We are happy to be able to
contribute to the development of the Lithuanian securities market." 


About the RATO Credit Union

RATO is one of Lithuania's leading credit unions. The RATO Credit Union has
more than doubled in size over the last five years, increasing its assets from
EUR 29 million in 2017 to EUR 73.8 million at the end of 2022. In the same
period, its loan portfolio grew from EUR 21 million to EUR 52 million and its
deposits from EUR 27 million to EUR 60 million. 

RATO provides its customers with traditional banking services, including loans,
time deposits, instant payment orders and electronic banking services. The
credit union is continuously introducing digital solutions to optimize its
internal business processes and risk management, and to offer valuable new
services for customers. More about the RATO Credit Union at rato.lt 

Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies
that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a
public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in
companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn,Twitter @Nasdaq, or at Nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 


Media relations contacts:
Daiva Tauckelaite
daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com 
+370 620 22 127
