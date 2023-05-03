Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 3
[03.05.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.05.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,729,000.00
|EUR
|0
|217,288,428.69
|8.7868
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.05.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|893,884.26
|88.679
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.05.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|478,600.00
|EUR
|0
|48,227,175.90
|100.7672
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.05.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|123,002.00
|USD
|0
|13,415,601.15
|109.0682
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.05.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|69,889.00
|GBP
|0
|7,471,907.96
|106.9111
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.05.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|81,231.00
|EUR
|0
|8,464,756.75
|104.206
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.05.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|46,049.00
|CHF
|0
|4,548,599.56
|98.7774
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.05.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|7,105,618.00
|USD
|0
|64,305,938.97
|9.05
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.05.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,020,380.00
|USD
|0
|31,034,793.61
|10.2751
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.05.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|639,740.00
|GBP
|0
|6,503,163.02
|10.1653