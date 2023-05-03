Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Director Declaration

3 May 2023

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC announces that Howard Pearce, a non-executive director and audit committee chair of the Company, is also a non-executive director and audit committee chair of Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust PLC, the shares of which were admitted to the official list and to trading on the London Stock Exchange today.

For further information please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8733