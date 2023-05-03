Anzeige
WKN: 883329 | ISIN: SE0000102824
Berlin
03.05.23
09:52 Uhr
0,512 Euro
+0,004
+0,79 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
03.05.2023
Concordia Maritime AB (publ) releases the English version of the Annual Report for 2022

The English version of Concordia Maritime's Annual Report for 2022 is now available at www.concordiamaritime.com.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The full Annual Report, which also includes Concordia Maritime's Sustainability Report, is available to download as a PDF document.

The Swedish version of the Annual Report was released on 13 April 2023. The Annual General Meeting will be held on 4 May 2023.

For more information, please contact:

Martin Nerfeldt
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +45 88 938 661
Mob: +46 704 85 50 07
E-post: martin.nerfeldt@concordiamaritime.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3762437/2028596.pdf

Concordia Maritime AB Annual Report 2022 (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/i/cover-of-concordia-maritime-annual-report-2022,c3173862

Cover of Concordia Maritime Annual Report 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1948/3762437/8332c3dcdc995c75.pdf

2023-05-03 Concordia Maritime AB publ releases the English version of the Annual Report for 2022

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/concordia-maritime-ab-publ-releases-the-english-version-of-the-annual-report-for-2022-301814290.html

