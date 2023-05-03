DJ Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DAXX LN) Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-May-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 02-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 145.7694

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4168410

CODE: DAXX LN

ISIN: LU0252633754

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0252633754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DAXX LN Sequence No.: 240931 EQS News ID: 1622895 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1622895&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2023 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)