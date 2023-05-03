DJ Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLWD LN) Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-May-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 02-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 6.4873
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31201531
CODE: CLWD LN
ISIN: LU2056739464
------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2056739464 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLWD LN Sequence No.: 240989 EQS News ID: 1623015 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1623015&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 03, 2023 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)